High School Sports

Top high school football games on Friday

463894_la-sp-serra-garfield-football009_LS.jpg
Garfield quarterback Jonathan Bautista tries to evade Serra linebacker Joshua Sekiyoba during a nonleague game on Aug. 30, 2019, at Gardena.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 31, 2019
4:38 PM
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday:

L.A. Roosevelt (7-2, 5-0) vs. Garfield (7-2, 5-0) at East Los Angeles College, 7:30 p.m.

The Rough Riders haven’t beaten their rivals in the East L.A. Classic since 2009. They will try to use their double-wing rushing attack to control the clock behind running backs Ramaje Brumfield and Angel Ochoa. Garfield quarterback Jonathan Bautista switched sides briefly last spring, transferring to Roosevelt, then changing his mind. The Bulldogs are pleased he’s with them. He has passed for 1,315 yards and `13 touchdowns. Running back PJ Garcia also figures prominently. The pick: Garfield.

West Hills Chaminade (4-5, 2-2) at Gardena Serra (5-4, 1-3), 7 p.m.

The Eagles can claim second place in the Mission League with a victory. Quarterback Jaylen Henderson has made impressive progress, and running back William Camacho has provided a lift. Serra is finally healthy on offense with quarterback Doug Brumfield, running back Jayon Armstead and a strong offensive line leading the way. The pick: Serra.

High School Sports
