Girls’ volleyball: City quarterfinal results and updated pairings

CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinal, Friday
Palisades d. Narbonne, 25-21, 25-11, 25-21
Championship semifinals
#8 Cleveland at #4 Palisades, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#3 Granada Hills vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Los Angeles Wilson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Narbonne at #1 Taft
#7 El Camino Real at #6 Carson
Notes: Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#4 Sylmar at #1 Chatsworth
#3 San Pedro at #2 Venice
Notes: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Elizabeth d. Birmingham, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-3
Marquez d. Central City, 13-25, 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11
Verdugo Hills d. South East, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16
Los Angeles University d. Legacy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Marquez at #1 Elizabeth
#3 Verdugo Hills at #2 Los Angeles University
Notes: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Los Angeles CES d. Bravo, 3 games to 0
Sherman Oaks CES d. Northridge, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14
Foshay d. Canoga Park, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14
Grant d. King Drew, 25-9, 25-13, 26-24
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#6 Foshay at #2 Grant
Notes: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #3 East Valley
Notes: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Rancho Dominguez at #4 Larchmont
#14 Downtown Magnets at #7 Sun Valley Magnet
Notes: Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.