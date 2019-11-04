Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Girls’ volleyball: City quarterfinal results and updated pairings

(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nov. 4, 2019
11:05 PM
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinal, Friday

Palisades d. Narbonne, 25-21, 25-11, 25-21

Championship semifinals

#8 Cleveland at #4 Palisades, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#3 Granada Hills vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Los Angeles Wilson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Narbonne at #1 Taft

#7 El Camino Real at #6 Carson

Notes: Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Sylmar at #1 Chatsworth

#3 San Pedro at #2 Venice

Notes: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Monday

Elizabeth d. Birmingham, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-3

Marquez d. Central City, 13-25, 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11

Verdugo Hills d. South East, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16

Los Angeles University d. Legacy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Marquez at #1 Elizabeth

#3 Verdugo Hills at #2 Los Angeles University

Notes: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

Los Angeles CES d. Bravo, 3 games to 0

Sherman Oaks CES d. Northridge, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14

Foshay d. Canoga Park, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14

Grant d. King Drew, 25-9, 25-13, 26-24

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#6 Foshay at #2 Grant

Notes: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #3 East Valley

Notes: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Rancho Dominguez at #4 Larchmont

#14 Downtown Magnets at #7 Sun Valley Magnet

Notes: Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

