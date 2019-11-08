Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Girls’ volleyball finals: Redondo Union vs. Mater Dei; Palisades vs. Eagle Rock

Redondo Union volleyball players get excited during an early season match against Mater Dei. The two schools meet again on Saturday for the Division 1 championship.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 8, 2019
2:08 PM
Championship weekend has arrived in girls’ volleyball, and the top four teams all season in their respective sections will get to face off on Saturday.

In the Southern Section Division 1 final, Redondo Union will take on Mater Dei at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College.

In the City Section Open Division final, Eagle Rock will face Palisades at 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

Redondo is probably the No. 1 team in the nation. The Sea Hawks haven’t lost a single match or even a single set when they were at full strength. They own a win over Mater Dei when they played without standout setter Kami Miner, who was in Egypt playing for the USA Youth national national team.

Mater Dei has Long Beach State-bound senior Mia Tuaniga. It will be interesting to see how the Sea Hawks respond if Mater Dei can win a set early in the match.

Palisades has lost twice to Eagle Rock, which is seeking its first upper division championship. Palisades is playing its final match under coach Carlos Gray, who is leaving to coach at Westlake. The Dolphins will be motivated to send out Gray with a championship.

