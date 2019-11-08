Girls’ volleyball finals: Redondo Union vs. Mater Dei; Palisades vs. Eagle Rock

Championship weekend has arrived in girls’ volleyball, and the top four teams all season in their respective sections will get to face off on Saturday.

In the Southern Section Division 1 final, Redondo Union will take on Mater Dei at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College.

In the City Section Open Division final, Eagle Rock will face Palisades at 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

Girls Volleyball: @CIFLACS Championship Start Times.



Friday, 11/8:



D-V: 5:00pm



D-IV: 7:30pm



Saturday, 11/9:



D-III: 10:00am



D-II: 12:30pm



D-I: 3:15pm



Open: 6:00pm



All Matches Held At The Premier Sporting Complex Of The West San Fernando Valley... Birmingham CCHS #RingSZN — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) November 7, 2019

Redondo is probably the No. 1 team in the nation. The Sea Hawks haven’t lost a single match or even a single set when they were at full strength. They own a win over Mater Dei when they played without standout setter Kami Miner, who was in Egypt playing for the USA Youth national national team.

Volleyball. Championships. Are. Set 😈



Catch divisions 1-4 of the CIF-SS FORD Girls Volleyball Championship on @foxsportswest and divisions 5-8 on the @nfhsnetwork!#CIFSSVolleyball 🏐 | @SoCaliFord pic.twitter.com/9ZGllk0ltU — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) November 6, 2019

Mater Dei has Long Beach State-bound senior Mia Tuaniga. It will be interesting to see how the Sea Hawks respond if Mater Dei can win a set early in the match.

Palisades has lost twice to Eagle Rock, which is seeking its first upper division championship. Palisades is playing its final match under coach Carlos Gray, who is leaving to coach at Westlake. The Dolphins will be motivated to send out Gray with a championship.