High School Sports

Girls’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Nov. 13, 2019
8:30 PM
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

#1 Irvine University 13, Westlake 5

Peninsula 10, Mira Costa 8

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Corona del Mar 13, Huntington Beach 5

Marlborough 11, Camarillo 7

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Claremont 9, South Torrance 9 (Claremont wins on games, 86-83)

Woodbridge 13, Redondo 5

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Portola 15, Alta Loma 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, El Segundo 4

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Westridge 12, Whitney 6

Rowland 12, Fullerton 6

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Segerstrom 11, Heritage 7

Western 12, Rubidoux 6

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Claremont Club

Division 2: #4 Claremont vs. #3 Woodbridge, 10:30 a.m.

Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Peninsula, 10:45 a.m.

Division 1: #1 Corona del Mar vs. Marlborough, 11 a.m.

Division 3: #1 Portola vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Division 5: #1 Segerstrom vs. #2 Western, 1:15 p.m.

Division 4: #1 Westridge vs. #2 Rowland, 1:30 p.m.

