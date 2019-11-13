Girls’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
#1 Irvine University 13, Westlake 5
Peninsula 10, Mira Costa 8
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Corona del Mar 13, Huntington Beach 5
Marlborough 11, Camarillo 7
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Claremont 9, South Torrance 9 (Claremont wins on games, 86-83)
Woodbridge 13, Redondo 5
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Portola 15, Alta Loma 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, El Segundo 4
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Westridge 12, Whitney 6
Rowland 12, Fullerton 6
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Segerstrom 11, Heritage 7
Western 12, Rubidoux 6
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Claremont Club
Division 2: #4 Claremont vs. #3 Woodbridge, 10:30 a.m.
Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Peninsula, 10:45 a.m.
Division 1: #1 Corona del Mar vs. Marlborough, 11 a.m.
Division 3: #1 Portola vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Division 5: #1 Segerstrom vs. #2 Western, 1:15 p.m.
Division 4: #1 Westridge vs. #2 Rowland, 1:30 p.m.