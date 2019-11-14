Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

The top high school football games on Friday

Running back PJ Garcia (1) and Garfield will take on Birmingham in the City Section Open Division quarterfinals on Friday.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 14, 2019
3:54 PM
A look at two of the top high school football playoff games on Friday:

Garfield (8-2) at Lake Balboa Birmingham (5-4), 7 p.m.

In this City Section Open Division Opener, No. 5-seeded Garfield has made steady progress all season behind running back PJ Garcia and quarterback Jonathan Bautista. The offensive line, though, will be tested by a Birmingham defense that has lots of speed. The No. 4-seeded Patriots are hoping their strong nonleague schedule combined with the talents of the versatile Mason White can get them past the Bulldogs. The pick: Birmingham.

Anaheim Servite (7-3) at Mission Viejo (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Orange County is buzzing about this long awaited matchup. Mission Viejo’s defense is outstanding and quarterback Peter Costelli continues to develop. Servite’s group of talented sophomores are ready for their Division 1 playoff debut. If the Friars can protect quarterback Noah Fifita, beware of an upset. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
