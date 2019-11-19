San Clemente out of Division 2 playoffs due to ineligible player; Chaminade advances

San Clemente’s football team has been pulled from the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs because of an ineligible player, the CIF Southern Section announced Tuesday. The player can appeal but for now, West Hills Chaminade has been advanced to next week’s Division 2 championship game to face the winner of the Chatsworth Sierra Canyon-Rancho Cucamonga semifinal.

San Clemente was scheduled to host Chaminade on Friday night in the semifinals. Both teams continue to practice this week not knowing if an appeal will be successful.

Ryan Burris, a spokesman for the Capistrano Valley Unified School District, issued a statement indicating San Clemente was informed last week of a problem with a player. After a preliminary investigation, the school said there was a potential violation. San Clemente reported the violation to the Southern Section on Friday. The Southern Section decided on Tuesday the player was ineligible based on pre-enrollment contact, resulting in the Tritons having to forfeit all their games.

Statement on San Clemente forfeit from school district spokesman. pic.twitter.com/G65jFKw5eL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2019

San Clemente defeated Valencia in the first round and Moreno Valley Rancho Verde last week. Rancho Verde coach Pete Duffy said he wanted a coin flip to decide which team could face Chaminade, but Southern Section rules don’t allow for that.

San Clemente officials declined comment pending outcome of an appeal that would be heard by a state appeals panel. Chaminade coach Ed Croson said his team would continue to practice this week. “We’d prefer to play a game,” Croson said.