High School Sports

Top high school football playoff games Friday

Corona Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman warms up before a game against Mater Dei on Aug. 23, 2019, at Santa Ana Stadium.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Corona Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman warms up before a game against Mater Dei on Aug. 23 at Santa Ana Stadium.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 21, 2019
12:22 PM
A look at two of the top high school football playoff games in the Southland on Friday:

Bellflower St. John Bosco (11-1) at Corona Centennial (10-2), 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco is trying to reach the Southern Section Division 1 championship game for the seventh consecutive season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has passed for 3,177 yards and 35 yards with just two interceptions. The Braves’ receiving corps is among the best in the nation, featuring Kris Hutson, Jode McDuffie, Logan Loya and Beaux Collins. Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman has returned from a knee injury and must be blocked. The Huskies are using a three-quarterback rotation and will need to pick up yards on the ground. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Lake Balboa Birmingham (7-4) at San Pedro (10-1), 7 p.m.

The top-seeded Pirates like to dare teams to stop running back Josh Ward. That’s what this City Section Open Division semifinal will be about. The Patriots rely on quarterback Jackson Dadich and athletes Mason White and Arlis Boardingham. The winner will play Banning or Crenshaw in the final. The pick: Birmingham.

High School Sports
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
