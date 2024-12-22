The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt was selected MVP of the Tarkanian Classic Platinum Division on Saturday.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 5.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-0); Braves begin play Thursday in the Classic at Damien; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (11-1); Brayden Burries wins MVP honors in Las Vegas; 4

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-1); Knights fall to Roosevelt in tourney final; 2

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-1); Wolverines playing at Desert Holiday Classic; 3

5. SIERRA CANYON (9-2); Gearing up for Mission League play; 5

6. REDONDO UNION (10-1); Took third place at Tarkanian Classic; 10

7. SANTA MARGARITA (8-1); Kaiden Bailey becomes comfortable; 7

8. LA MIRADA (10-2); Playing this week in Classic at Damien; 6

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-2); Big week for Douglas Langford Jr.; 8

10. JSERRA (10-3); Brannon Martinsen becomes eligible on Friday; 9

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-0); Tae Simmons makes all 15 shots against Oakwood; 12

12. LA HABRA (14-1); Acen Jimenez keeps setting standard of excellence at point guard; 13

13. MATER DEI (8-3); Monarchs had busy week in Florida; 11

14. DAMIEN (12-3); Hosting Classic at Damien this week; 15

15. WINDWARD (10-2); JJ Harris having a good season; 16

16. MIRA COSTA (13-0); Nothing wrong with 13 straight wins; 18

17. CHATSWORTH (8-1); Chancellors holding up well in Oregon; 17

18. ST. ANTHONY (4-2); Tough loss to Crespi; 14

19. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); Brandon Benjamin keeps scoring on everyone; 20

20. INGLEWOOD (8-4); Still suffering from growing pains; 19

21. LOS ALAMITOS (6-3); Big win over San Clemente; 21

22. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Will compete in Vista Mesa tournament; 23

23. CAMPBELL HALL (7-2); Went 2-2 in Las Vegas; 22

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-4); Next up is Classic at Damien; 24

25. LONG BEACH POLY (7-5); Will dominate in Moore League; 25