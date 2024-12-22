Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brayden Burries of Roosevelt holds a banner after earning MVP of the Tarkanian Classic Platinum Division.
Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt was selected MVP of the Tarkanian Classic Platinum Division on Saturday.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 5.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-0); Braves begin play Thursday in the Classic at Damien; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (11-1); Brayden Burries wins MVP honors in Las Vegas; 4

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-1); Knights fall to Roosevelt in tourney final; 2

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-1); Wolverines playing at Desert Holiday Classic; 3

5. SIERRA CANYON (9-2); Gearing up for Mission League play; 5

6. REDONDO UNION (10-1); Took third place at Tarkanian Classic; 10

7. SANTA MARGARITA (8-1); Kaiden Bailey becomes comfortable; 7

8. LA MIRADA (10-2); Playing this week in Classic at Damien; 6

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-2); Big week for Douglas Langford Jr.; 8

10. JSERRA (10-3); Brannon Martinsen becomes eligible on Friday; 9

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-0); Tae Simmons makes all 15 shots against Oakwood; 12

12. LA HABRA (14-1); Acen Jimenez keeps setting standard of excellence at point guard; 13

13. MATER DEI (8-3); Monarchs had busy week in Florida; 11

14. DAMIEN (12-3); Hosting Classic at Damien this week; 15

15. WINDWARD (10-2); JJ Harris having a good season; 16

16. MIRA COSTA (13-0); Nothing wrong with 13 straight wins; 18

17. CHATSWORTH (8-1); Chancellors holding up well in Oregon; 17

18. ST. ANTHONY (4-2); Tough loss to Crespi; 14

19. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); Brandon Benjamin keeps scoring on everyone; 20

20. INGLEWOOD (8-4); Still suffering from growing pains; 19

21. LOS ALAMITOS (6-3); Big win over San Clemente; 21

22. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Will compete in Vista Mesa tournament; 23

23. CAMPBELL HALL (7-2); Went 2-2 in Las Vegas; 22

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-4); Next up is Classic at Damien; 24

25. LONG BEACH POLY (7-5); Will dominate in Moore League; 25

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement