Prep basketball roundup: Kyle MacLean leads Westlake past Valencia

Don MacLean was a standout at Simi Valley High and UCLA and nine-year player in the NBA. Now son Kyle is getting noticed at Westlake High.

He scored 25 points on Thursday night to help Westlake improve to 7-1 with an 83-74 victory over Valencia in the Simi Valley tournament. Noah Veluzat led Valencia with 26 points.

Will Muzzuca added 17 points and Jacob Davis 14.

In the Westchester tournament, the host Comets (2-0) advanced to the semifinals with a 57-48 victory over Santa Monica. Matthew Mayes scored 15 points for the Comets.

Long Beach Poly held off Hart 81-78 in overtime in a consolation game. Peyton Watson scored 33 points. Gardena defeated Horace Mann 75-5`1.

King-Drew advanced to the Maranatha tournament semifinals with a 58-56 win over Brentwood. Uchenna Ndigwe had the game-winning basket. Freedom Rhames scored 22 points for Brentwood.

Windward stayed unbeaten with a 93-63 win over Hamilton in the St. Monica tournament. Kijani Wright had 16 points.

Birmingham defeated Sacramento Grant 59-49 in Nevada. Corey Cofield finished with 18 points.



Palisades defeated Oaks Christian 63-54. Graham Alphson had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Spencer added 17 points.

Benjamin Todd scored 25 points in El Camino Real’s 64-61 loss to Culver City.

Mayfair rolled to a 68-48 win over Troy at the North Orange County Classic and will play unbeaten Sonora on Friday. Kyle Phan had 22 points for Troy.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame improved to 7-1 with an 82-69 win over Beckman. Bailey Greenberg scored 19 points.

Chaminade (6-0) defeated Quartz Hill 92-57. Kenneth Simpson contributed 31 points and Keith Higgins had 26.

Viewpoint is 5-1 after a 75-31 win over deToledo. Andrew Reyes scored 18 points.

Rolling Hills Prep (4-0) defeated Peninsula 58-43. Vaughn Flowers had 17 points. Rolling Hills will play Salesian for the Mira Costa tournament championship on Saturday.

Tesoro (6-1) defeated Portola 64-51. Matt DeAngelo had 25 points.

Capistrano Valley (7-0) defeated Fairmont Prep 46-44 on a three by Zach Roberts.

In Sacramento, St. Francis defeated Oak Ridge 64-45. Andre Henry scored 16 points.

