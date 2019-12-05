Prep basketball roundup: Kyle MacLean leads Westlake past Valencia

Don MacLean was a standout at Simi Valley High and UCLA and nine-year player in the NBA. Now son Kyle is getting noticed at Westlake High.
He scored 25 points on Thursday night to help Westlake improve to 7-1 with an 83-74 victory over Valencia in the Simi Valley tournament. Noah Veluzat led Valencia with 26 points.
Will Muzzuca added 17 points and Jacob Davis 14.
Peyton Watson showed us why he’s a 5 ⭐️ with 33 points today! @peytonwatsonnn @LBPolyHoop pic.twitter.com/qBlJBBKwZa— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 6, 2019
In the Westchester tournament, the host Comets (2-0) advanced to the semifinals with a 57-48 victory over Santa Monica. Matthew Mayes scored 15 points for the Comets.
Long Beach Poly held off Hart 81-78 in overtime in a consolation game. Peyton Watson scored 33 points. Gardena defeated Horace Mann 75-5`1.
King-Drew advanced to the Maranatha tournament semifinals with a 58-56 win over Brentwood. Uchenna Ndigwe had the game-winning basket. Freedom Rhames scored 22 points for Brentwood.
Windward stayed unbeaten with a 93-63 win over Hamilton in the St. Monica tournament. Kijani Wright had 16 points.
Birmingham defeated Sacramento Grant 59-49 in Nevada. Corey Cofield finished with 18 points.
Palisades defeated Oaks Christian 63-54. Graham Alphson had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Spencer added 17 points.
Benjamin Todd scored 25 points in El Camino Real’s 64-61 loss to Culver City.
Dior and Jaygup stay STYLING 🤩 @3Diorjohnson @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/sIgzeVMRt3— Overtime (@overtime) December 6, 2019
Mayfair rolled to a 68-48 win over Troy at the North Orange County Classic and will play unbeaten Sonora on Friday. Kyle Phan had 22 points for Troy.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame improved to 7-1 with an 82-69 win over Beckman. Bailey Greenberg scored 19 points.
Chaminade (6-0) defeated Quartz Hill 92-57. Kenneth Simpson contributed 31 points and Keith Higgins had 26.
Viewpoint is 5-1 after a 75-31 win over deToledo. Andrew Reyes scored 18 points.
Rolling Hills Prep (4-0) defeated Peninsula 58-43. Vaughn Flowers had 17 points. Rolling Hills will play Salesian for the Mira Costa tournament championship on Saturday.
Tesoro (6-1) defeated Portola 64-51. Matt DeAngelo had 25 points.
Capistrano Valley (7-0) defeated Fairmont Prep 46-44 on a three by Zach Roberts.
In Sacramento, St. Francis defeated Oak Ridge 64-45. Andre Henry scored 16 points.