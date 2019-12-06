Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Football: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results

High school football scores image
By Times staff
Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 PM
Share

CIF STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

DIVISION 1-AA

South: Sierra Canyon 38, La Mesa Helix 20

North: Fresno Central 38, El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge 32

Advertisement

State Championship Bowl: Sierra Canyon (14-1) vs. Fresno Central (14-0), Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 2-AA

South: Aquinas 24, San Juan Hills 10

North: Concord Clayton Valley 28, Elk Grove 26

Advertisement

State Championship Bowl: Aquinas (13-2) vs. Concord Clayton Valley (9-5), Dec. 13, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 3-AA

Friday

South: Oceanside El Camino 34, Temecula Valley 18

North: Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 42, Los Gatos 7

State Championship Bowl: Oceanside El Camino (9-6) vs. Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 4-AA

South: Highland 42, Selma 29

Advertisement

North: Ripon 31, Sutter 14

State Championship Bowl: Highland (12-3) vs. Ripon (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 5-AA

South: El Monte 30, San Diego Serra 18

North: Crescent City Del Norte 21, Sunnyvale King’s Academy 14

State Championship Bowl: El Monte (14-0) vs. Crescent City Del Norte (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 6-AA

Advertisement

South: South Torrance 47, Canoga Park 28

North: Eureka St. Bernard’s 45, Nicolaus East Nicolaus 29

State Championship Bowl: South Torrance (11-4) vs. Eureka St. Bernard’s (11-3), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 7-AA

South: Gardena 27, San Diego Parker 13

North: San Francisco Lincoln 21, Mariposa County 14

State Championship Bowl: Gardena (11-4) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (11-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

Note: State championship bowl games in Divisions 3-7 will generally be hosted by Northern California schools if those schools applied to host.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement