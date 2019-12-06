Football: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results

CIF STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

DIVISION 1-AA

South: Sierra Canyon 38, La Mesa Helix 20

North: Fresno Central 38, El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge 32

State Championship Bowl: Sierra Canyon (14-1) vs. Fresno Central (14-0), Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 2-AA

South: Aquinas 24, San Juan Hills 10

North: Concord Clayton Valley 28, Elk Grove 26

State Championship Bowl: Aquinas (13-2) vs. Concord Clayton Valley (9-5), Dec. 13, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 3-AA

Friday

South: Oceanside El Camino 34, Temecula Valley 18

North: Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 42, Los Gatos 7

State Championship Bowl: Oceanside El Camino (9-6) vs. Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 4-AA

South: Highland 42, Selma 29

North: Ripon 31, Sutter 14

State Championship Bowl: Highland (12-3) vs. Ripon (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 5-AA

South: El Monte 30, San Diego Serra 18

North: Crescent City Del Norte 21, Sunnyvale King’s Academy 14

State Championship Bowl: El Monte (14-0) vs. Crescent City Del Norte (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 6-AA

South: South Torrance 47, Canoga Park 28

North: Eureka St. Bernard’s 45, Nicolaus East Nicolaus 29

State Championship Bowl: South Torrance (11-4) vs. Eureka St. Bernard’s (11-3), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

DIVISION 7-AA

South: Gardena 27, San Diego Parker 13

North: San Francisco Lincoln 21, Mariposa County 14

State Championship Bowl: Gardena (11-4) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (11-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site to be confirmed

Note: State championship bowl games in Divisions 3-7 will generally be hosted by Northern California schools if those schools applied to host.

