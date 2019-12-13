Mike Herrington is retiring after 31 years as football coach at Hart

Santa Clarita Valley football won’t be the same after Hart High’s longtime coach, Mike Herrington, announced his retirement Friday. He was the Indians’ football coach for 31 years, winning seven Southern Section titles.

He and his brothers, Rick and Dean, helped guide the Indians to prominence with great passing, a wide-open offense and innovative offseason programs. Dean was the offensive coordinator until going off onto his own and becoming a successful head coach at Alemany and now Paraclete. Rick has been a teacher and defensive coordinator at Hart. Neither brother is expected to seek to succeed Mike. The school will begin a search and will have a teaching position open, because Mike said he is retiring as a teacher and athletic director in June.

Since 1973, there has been a Herrington brother associated with Hart football every season except 1988, when the brothers were at Bellflower.

Former Hart coach Carl Sweet, who hired Mike as an assistant coach, said, “The whole family is legendary up there.”

Mike, who won his 300th game this season, helped develop such players as quarterbacks Matt Moore and Kyle Boller. He used to engage in memorable duels with former Canyon Country Canyon coach Harry Welch.

“I’m going to find other things to do,” he said.

He’s the second longtime coach in the area to step down. Kevin Rooney, who coached for 40 years at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, also has retired.