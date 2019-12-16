Bryce Young is Trinity League MVP

Quarterback Bryce Young of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been selected the MVP of the Trinity League. He helped the Monarchs win the league championship.

The offensive MVP was quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco. The defensive MVP was Ray Leutele of Mater Dei. The co-MVP linemen are Myle Murao of Mater Dei and Kobe Pepe of St. John Bosco. The co-MVP specialists are Keegan Netherton of JSerra and sophomore Quincy Craig of Mater Dei.

The MVP Punter is Race Mahlum of Mater Dei. The MVP kicker is junior Ashton Logan of Orange Lutheran.

First-team all-league

Mater Dei: Kody Epps, senior; Tautai Marks, senior; Keyon Ware-Hudson, junior; CJ Williams, sophomore; George Miki-Han, junior; Raeson Davis, junior; Tyler Narayan, junior; Martin Salazar, senior; Jaylin Davis, junior; Dean Neeley, senior.

St. John Bosco: Logan Loya, senior; Kristopher Hutson, senior; Drake Metcalf, senior; Edward Riley, senior; Matthew Jordan, senior; Josh Alford, senior; JonJon Vaughns, senior; Ma’a Gaoteote, junior.

Servite: Noah Fifita, sophomore; Tetairoa McMillan, sophomore; Zadakiah Centers, senior; Nicholas Martinez, senior; Karrington Dennis, senior; Noah Avinger, junior; Nick Jako, junior; Maxx Silao, sophomore.

JSerra: Chris Street, senior; Samuel Green, junior; Jeff Persi, senior; Jaden Genova, junior; Siale Suliafu, junior; Malaki Te’o, sophomore.

Orange Lutheran: Jonah Laban, senior; Cooper Vanderhill, senior; Jared Amasio, junior; RJ Regan, junior.

Santa Margarita: Nicholas Barcelos, senior; Killian O’Connor, sophomore; Derek Wilkins, junior; Drew Sulick, junior.

