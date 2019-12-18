Freshman Jared McCain of Corona Centennial makes eight threes in Las Vegas

Corona Centennial basketball coach Josh Giles has been telling sportswriters that freshman guard Jared McCain might be the best freshman he has coached. He sure looked pretty good on Wednesday in his debut at the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

McCain made eight threes to spark the Huskies to a 68-64 win over Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti.

“He made seven in a row in the second half. That was huge,” Giles said.

Paris Dawson added 21 points. Centennial play Coronado in the quarterfinals.

Santa Ana Mater Dei improved to 7-0 with a 72-39 win over Oklahoma Putnam City. Aidan Prukop scored 17 points.

At the Mission Prep tournament, Bishop Montgomery defeated Calabasas 58-45. Isaiah Johnson scored 15 points.

