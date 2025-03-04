Prep baseball roundup: No. 1 Corona baseball team wins its fourth straight game

Shortstop Billy Carlson for No. 1-ranked Corona.

Shortstop Billy Carlson of Corona High keeps looking like a future first-round draft pick.

On Tuesday night, he had a three-run home run, a two-run double and single to help the top-ranked Panthers (4-0) defeat No. 4 La Mirada 10-1 at La Mirada.

Ethin Bingaman struck out nine, walked one and gave up one hit in five shutout innings.

Anthony Murphy had a two-run double. Through four games, the Panthers have lived up to expectations. They’ve hit five home runs, played great defense and relied on stellar pitching.

Huntington Beach 8, Harvard-Westlake 3: The No. 2-ranked Oilers opened their season with an impressive win. Trevor Goldenetz finished with three hits.

Warren 11, La Serna 0: Angel Cervantes, a top pro prospect, struck out 12 with no walks while giving up three hits in the shutout.

Mira Costa 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Junior pitcher Garrett Jacobs threw the two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none.

Garfield 12, Rosemead 1: CJ Aguayo had three hits and Brandon Alvarado homered for Garfield.

Beckman 1, Cerritos 0: Aaron Duran had an RBI single and Nick Molina threw six scoreless innings for Beckman.

El Camino Real 5, Simi Valley 1: Devin Gonor struck out six over six innings for the Royals.

Calabasas 4, Camarillo 0: Luc Olson threw five scoreless innings and Jack Quirk homered for the Coyotes.

Damien 3, St. John Bosco 2: Grant Corder had two hits for Damien.

Arcadia 17, Muir 0: The Apaches won the five-inning Pacific League opener. Damian Catano went four for four and also threw four shutout innings.

Crescenta Valley 12, Hoover 0: Mikey Herman threw three no-hit innings for the Falcons.

Sierra Canyon 6, Granada Hills 0: Sean Parrow struck out eight in three innings and Dezi Delgado had a home run and triple for Sierra Canyon.

15-year-old freshman Jordan Ayala of Norco already impressive as a pitcher. Now look at his hitting. Elite. pic.twitter.com/i0A5QtCvOR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 4, 2025

Norco 3, Summit 1: Landon Hovermale struck out seven and walked five in five innings for Norco. Trent Schlim got the save. Ryan Farias had three hits.

Servite 4, St. Augustine 2: Hayden Woodson and Miles Scott had RBIs for Servite.

St. Francis 3, La Canada 2: Jordan Lewallen had a walk-off home run for the Golden Knights.

Corona del Mar 6, San Juan Hills 0: Marcello Anelli threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Charlie Kaster went three for three.

Mission Hills 4, Irvine 1: Nolan Tucker threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Fullerton 7, Fountain Valley 2: Miguel Velasquez went four for four with a home run for Fullerton.

San Dimas 10, Agoura 2: The Chargers dropped the nonleague game.

Santa Monica 6, Palos Verdes 3: Eddie Jennings threw a complete game with eight strikeouts. Jackson Myrow had two hits and three RBIs.

Corona Santiago 5, Chino Hills 1: The Sharks picked up the win.