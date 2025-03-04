Prep baseball roundup: No. 1 Corona baseball team wins its fourth straight game
- Share via
-
Shortstop Billy Carlson of Corona High keeps looking like a future first-round draft pick.
On Tuesday night, he had a three-run home run, a two-run double and single to help the top-ranked Panthers (4-0) defeat No. 4 La Mirada 10-1 at La Mirada.
Ethin Bingaman struck out nine, walked one and gave up one hit in five shutout innings.
Anthony Murphy had a two-run double. Through four games, the Panthers have lived up to expectations. They’ve hit five home runs, played great defense and relied on stellar pitching.
Huntington Beach 8, Harvard-Westlake 3: The No. 2-ranked Oilers opened their season with an impressive win. Trevor Goldenetz finished with three hits.
Warren 11, La Serna 0: Angel Cervantes, a top pro prospect, struck out 12 with no walks while giving up three hits in the shutout.
Mira Costa 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Junior pitcher Garrett Jacobs threw the two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none.
Garfield 12, Rosemead 1: CJ Aguayo had three hits and Brandon Alvarado homered for Garfield.
Beckman 1, Cerritos 0: Aaron Duran had an RBI single and Nick Molina threw six scoreless innings for Beckman.
El Camino Real 5, Simi Valley 1: Devin Gonor struck out six over six innings for the Royals.
Calabasas 4, Camarillo 0: Luc Olson threw five scoreless innings and Jack Quirk homered for the Coyotes.
Damien 3, St. John Bosco 2: Grant Corder had two hits for Damien.
Arcadia 17, Muir 0: The Apaches won the five-inning Pacific League opener. Damian Catano went four for four and also threw four shutout innings.
Crescenta Valley 12, Hoover 0: Mikey Herman threw three no-hit innings for the Falcons.
Sierra Canyon 6, Granada Hills 0: Sean Parrow struck out eight in three innings and Dezi Delgado had a home run and triple for Sierra Canyon.
Norco 3, Summit 1: Landon Hovermale struck out seven and walked five in five innings for Norco. Trent Schlim got the save. Ryan Farias had three hits.
Servite 4, St. Augustine 2: Hayden Woodson and Miles Scott had RBIs for Servite.
St. Francis 3, La Canada 2: Jordan Lewallen had a walk-off home run for the Golden Knights.
Corona del Mar 6, San Juan Hills 0: Marcello Anelli threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Charlie Kaster went three for three.
Mission Hills 4, Irvine 1: Nolan Tucker threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Fullerton 7, Fountain Valley 2: Miguel Velasquez went four for four with a home run for Fullerton.
San Dimas 10, Agoura 2: The Chargers dropped the nonleague game.
Santa Monica 6, Palos Verdes 3: Eddie Jennings threw a complete game with eight strikeouts. Jackson Myrow had two hits and three RBIs.
Corona Santiago 5, Chino Hills 1: The Sharks picked up the win.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.