High School Sports

Mason White of Birmingham is the City Section player of the year in football

Mason White
Birmingham defensive back Mason White is the City Section Open Division player of the year.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 20, 2019
3:55 PM
From the day Mason White showed up at Birmingham High as a 13-year-old freshman, coach Jim Rose has been predicting greatness. He couldn’t play varsity football in 2016 even though he was good enough because he wasn’t old enough. You have to be 14.

By his senior year, White fulfilled his destiny. He led Birmingham to the City Section Open Division championship as a receiver-defensive back. He finished with 16 blocks of punts, field goals or extra points in his three years on varsity.

He has been selected the Open Division City Section player of the year.

The Division I player of the year was quarterback Trent Butler of Reseda.

The Division II player of the year was quarterback Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin.

The Division III player of the year was Erick Salas of Marquez.

Here’s the link for the complete All-City teams.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
