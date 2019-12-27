Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco is on a roll in reaching Damien semifinals

Matt Dunn used to be the basketball coach at Damien, so it’s no surprise he’s comfortable taking St. John Bosco into the Damien gym. But it’s more than the gym leading to success for the Braves.

In its last three games, St. John Bosco (12-2) has knocked off top 25 teams St. Anthony, Fairfax and Windward. That says all you need to know about the Braves. They have advanced to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. Platinum Division semifinals of the Classic at Damien following a 61-56 win over Windward on Friday night.

Isaiah Holm led the Braves with 18 points. Jaren Harris had 20 points for Windward.

Etiwanda advanced to the semifinals with a 70-58 win over Richmond Salesian. Jahmai Mashack finished with 24 points and Camren Pierce 15. Etiwanda will play Birmingham or Sierra Canyon at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Rolling Hills Prep stayed unbeaten in the Gold division with a 64-60 win over Valencia. JT Tan had 27 points and 22 rebounds. Rolling Hills is 12-0 and will play Washington Prep in the semifinals.

Fairfax defeated Liberty 74-69. DJ Dudley had 23 points.

Ribet defeated Long Beach Poly 68-62. Tyler Powell had 22 points.

Westchester defeated Bishop O’Dowd 50-47. Ky-mani Pollard scored 16 points and TJ Wainwright 14.

Santa Margarita defeated St. Mary’s 55-52. Charlie Henderson had 14 points.

St. Francis defeated Los Osos 49-44. Andre Henry had 22 points.

Harvard-Westlake suffered its first defeat at the Beach Ball Classic, falling to Baltimore Poly 56-46.

Campbell Hall defeated Eisenhower 71-58. Tony Fontana scored 30 points.

Grant defeated Eastside 71-51. Anthony Paratore scored 16 points.

In Northern California, Loyola defeated Monte Vista 56-50. Colby Brooks scored 17 points to send the Cubs into the tournament final.

