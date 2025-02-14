Prep basketball roundup: Redondo Union upsets St. John Bosco; Windward eliminates Inglewood

Jacob Majok scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally Crean Lutheran past Brentwood in the Division 1 playoffs on Friday night.

It was a wild Friday night in the Southern Section basketball playoffs.

Redondo Union, seeded No. 7 in the Open Division playoffs, pulled out a 77-75 win over No. 3 St. John Bosco in Pool B. Brayden Miner made six of his team’s 14 threes and had 18 points.

Windward ended the season of Jason Crowe Jr. and Inglewood with a 71-69 road victory in Division 1. JJ Harris scored 25 points and Jeremiah Hampton 17 points. Crowe finished with 29 points.

Campbell Hall took down No. 1-seeded Crespi 79-66 in a Division 1 game behind 43 points from Isaiah Johnson, who made 14 of 21 shots.

Crean Lutheran went on an 11-0 run after a 57-57 deadlock in the fourth quarter to defeat host Brentwood 62-52 in Division 1. Matt Ciftcikara scored 19 points, Caden Jones had 15 points and Jacob Majok contributed 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Shalen Sheppard scored 20 points for Brentwood.

Sierra Canyon 65, Heritage Christian 54: Maximo Adams scored 17 points for the Trailblazers, who improved to 2-0 in Open Division pool play and came back from an 11-point halftime deficit.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71, La Mirada 65: Lino Mark and Tyran Stokes each had 22 points for the Knights, who are 2-0 in the Open Division playoffs.

JSerra 63, Santa Margarita 51: The Lions picked up the Open Division road victory. BJ Davis-Ray scored 21 points and Brannon Martinsen added 19 points.

Mira Costa 72, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 54: The Mustangs (27-3) advanced in Division 1 behind 25 points from Eneasi Piuleini.

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Corona del Mar 62: Nick Welch Jr. and Mylo Murphy each scored 17 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

Los Alamitos 58, Long Beach Poly 56: Liam Gray had the winning tip-in basket with two seconds left in Division 1. Trent Minter led Los Alamitos with 16 points.

Mater Dei 71, St. Paul 67: Luke Barnett made four threes and had 28 points and Demarcus Henry added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Monarchs.

St. Bonaventure 73, Blair 52: Freshman Charlie Adams scored 20 points for 24-6 St. Bonaventure.

Camarillo 66, Glendora 62: The Scorpions received 24 points from Jackson Yeates.

Play of the game! Carter Battle steal, alley oop jam by UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato, snaps a tie at 61 early in the 4th. Santa Barbara goes on a 15-1 run and beats Canyon/Anaheim 84-70 to advance to CIF-SS D1 quarters. Home Tue vs Mater Dei. Zuffelato 38 pts. @weareSBhoops pic.twitter.com/kPnWm4CPGR — Mike Klan (@MikeKlanTV) February 15, 2025

Santa Barbara 84, Anaheim Canyon 70: Luke Zuffelato scored 38 points for Santa Barbara.