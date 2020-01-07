Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Get ready for lots of scoring when Valencia takes on Saugus in Foothill League opener

IMG_0788.jpg
Jake Hlywiak of Valencia, one of the region’s top three-point shooters, will lead his team against Saugus on Tuesday night in a Foothill League opener at Valencia.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 7, 2020
7:06 AM
One of the more entertaining basketball league openers is set for Tuesday night at Valencia. The 6:30 p.m. Foothill League opener will feature Valencia (11-4) against Saugus (12-5). With an expected loud crowd and lots of good scorers, it should be fun.

Jake Hlywiak of Valencia is one of the best three-point shooters. Point guard Noah Veluzat is back and ready to run the show.

Saugus’ Adrian McIntrye is coming off a 48-point performance.

Valencia coach Bill Bedgood knows McIntyre well. He was his coach when he was a freshman at Saugus and coached his older brother.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
