Get ready for lots of scoring when Valencia takes on Saugus in Foothill League opener

One of the more entertaining basketball league openers is set for Tuesday night at Valencia. The 6:30 p.m. Foothill League opener will feature Valencia (11-4) against Saugus (12-5). With an expected loud crowd and lots of good scorers, it should be fun.

Jake Hlywiak of Valencia is one of the best three-point shooters. Point guard Noah Veluzat is back and ready to run the show.

Saugus’ Adrian McIntrye is coming off a 48-point performance.

Valencia coach Bill Bedgood knows McIntyre well. He was his coach when he was a freshman at Saugus and coached his older brother.