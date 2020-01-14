Roybal names Gina Capobianco interim boys’ basketball coach after Danny O’Fallon’s death

Roybal has named assistant athletic director Gina Capobianco to be the interim boys’ basketball coach following the death last week of Danny O’Fallon from cancer.

Capobianco is a former girls’ basketball coach. She will become one of the first women to coach a boys’ basketball team in City Section history.

Athletic director Oscar Letona said players met together for the first time on Monday since learning of O’Fallon’s death during winter break. Crisis counselors were made available.

The team will resume its season on Wednesday.

Services for O’Fallon will be held on Sunday at the Venice Japanese Community Center at 5 p.m.

O’Fallon was diagnosed with Stage 4 intestinal cancer in November 2018 but continued to coach while being treated. Last winter he led Roybal to the City Section Division III title.