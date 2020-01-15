Biko Johnson leads King/Drew to impressive road victory over Washington Prep

King/Drew is not one of the blue bloods of City Section basketball. But Fairfax, Westchester and Taft better start paying attention to the Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-0). They are legitimate.

Their point guard didn’t play because of illness on Wednesday night, and the Golden Eagles turned to Biko Johnson, who scored 23 points to help his team to a 55-50 victory over Washington Prep in a huge Coliseum League road win.

“We call him Hollywood because all his plays are Hollywood,” coach Lloyd Webster said.

Fidelis Okereke, a 6-foot-6 center, finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Advertisement

Biko Johnson huge three. King/Drew leads with 24 seconds left. 54-50. pic.twitter.com/lnwwdHrP6X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 16, 2020

Johnson usually comes off the bench but moved into the starting lineup because Kalib LaCount was sick. He took a charging foul with 2:52 left and Washington ahead 47-46. His three-point basket with 1:10 left give King/Drew a 52-48 lead. D’Anthony Ward scored 19 points for Washington (10-10, 2-1).

King/Drew lost to Fairfax 61-60 earlier this season and might be the second-best team in the City right now behind the Lions.

Update : Coach Ed Waters is stable and responding thanks to the team heal . Please keep him in your prayers 🙏. @latsondheimer @C_Morrissette @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/tQkHzxamlC — Crenshaw H.S Athletics (@crenshawsports) January 16, 2020

Crenshaw coach Ed Waters collapsed during a game against View Park Prep. Paramedics were called and he was treated by the Cougars’ training staff with CPR until further support arrived. The game ended with 31.2 seconds left and View Park winning 48-47. Crenshaw’s athletic department reported he was doing better after being transported to a hospital.

In a big West Valley League upset, Granada Hills knocked off El Camino Real 52-40. Sophomore Khalil Forrester scored 21 points. Ramel Lloyd scored 27 points in Taft’s 74-48 win over Chatsworth. Birmingham ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-38 win over Cleveland. Corey Cofield and David Elliott each scored 15 points.



Advertisement

Gardena defeated Narbonne in the Marine League 66-57.

In the Western League, Keith Dinwiddie scored 30 points and Justin Gladney 20 points as Fairfax defeated LACES 95-53. Westchester defeated Hamilton 73-42. University defeated Palisades 59-51. David Cheatom scored 16 points.

In the Mission League, Cameron Thrower scored 15 points to help Harvard-Westlake defeat Loyola 73-49. Chaminade held on for a 67-64 win over St. Francis. Kenneth Simpson led Chaminade with 24 points. Andre Henry had 27 points for St. Francis. Alemany defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 73-71. Ben Shtolzberg finished with 23 points for Notre Dame.

St. Anthony rallied for a 67-62 win over St. Bernard in the Del Rey League. Bishop Montgomery defeated Gardena Serra 52-49. Isaiah Johnson had 22 points.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei 66-50. Ryan Evans and Wilhelm Breidenbach finished with 17 points apiece. St. John Bosco defeated Orange Lutheran 55-40. JSerra defeated Servite 69-62.

Sierra Canyon rolled to a 117-62 win over Viewpoint. BJ Boston had 26 points and Bronny James scored a career-high 17 points. Giovanni Goree scored 22 points for Viewpoint.

Corona Centennial defeated Norco 95-43. Paris Dawson had 24 points.

Oak Park defeated Royal 77-49. Clark Slajchert contributed 36 points. Makai Richards scored 12 points and had 14 rebounds.