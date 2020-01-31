King/Drew uses defense, dunks, blocks to defeat Washington Prep

King/Drew left no doubt on Friday night that it’s going to be a team to reckon with in the City Section Open Division basketball playoffs. There was a sequence in the third quarter against Washington Prep in which the Golden Eagles unleashed a series of blocks, dunks and domination to open a 20-point lead.

They came away with a 65-55 victory to clinch at least a share of the Coliseum League championship with a 21-4 overall record and 8-0 league record. Eric Peacock led the way with 21 points.

King-Drew is likely to be the No. 2 seed behind Fairfax. The Golden Cougars have size, depth and solid guards. Sophomore Kalib LaCount made three threes.

The big guy from King/Drew, Fidelis Okereke, is a City MVP candidate. 27-18 KD. pic.twitter.com/gZUxZvXaPQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 1, 2020

Fidelis Okereke, a 6-foot-6 senior, was a towering figure with his blocks and rebounding.

The night also featured an emotional ceremony at Chino Hills, where USC freshman Oneyka Okongwu returned to his community school to be honored with the retirement of his No. 21 jersey. Okongwu won three state championships with the Huskies.

Kate Okongwu expresses her gratitude to the community of Chino Hills for the live and support they have given to her family over the years, especially her three sons: Nnamdi, Onyeka and Chukwuemeka pic.twitter.com/sQzaHWyO2Q — Eric-Paul Johnson (@CallMeEPJ) February 1, 2020

In the Western League, Fairfax received 30 points from Keith Dinwiddie in a 93-44 win over Hamilton. Venice defeated University 66-64 in three overtimes. Westchester came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Palisades 63-57. Joseph Johnson scored 19 points.

View Park won two games over Crenshaw, winning a game in overtime 60-55 that had been halted with 31 seconds left several weeks ago after Crenshaw coach Ed Waters collapsed. View Park also defeated the Cougars 57-44.

Birmingham defeated Cleveland 81-39. Corey Cofield scored 23 points. Granada Hills, playing its second game without coach Don Loperena, defeated El Camino Real 63-50. Khalil Forrester scored 20 points.

Sun Valley Poly took a major step toward winning the East Valley League title with a 55-52 win over Grant. Julian Cruz scored 12 points.

Ben Ramirez, Aaron Liberty and Blake Lander each scored 16 points to help Beverly Hills defeat Hawthorne 87-40.

Dominguez won its ninth consecutive game with a 62-55 win over Downey. Elijah Evans scored 22 points.

Sierra Canyon received 29 points from BJ Boston and 17 from Terren Frank in a 86-58 win over Brentwood. Campbell Hall defeated Paraclete 76-69. Kyle Beedon scored 31 points.

In an opening game of the Mission League tournament, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Loyola 86-79. Ben Shtolzberg scored 26 points and Ryan Engs 25 points.

Valencia rolled to an 80-49 win over West Ranch. JR Camacho scored 24 points.

Rolling Hills Prep defeated Orange Lutheran 51-49. Vaughn Flowers scored 17 points and Benny Gealer 15.

Westlake defeated Oaks Christian 75-42. Kyle MacLean scored 20 points and Jacob Davis 18.

St. Anthony defeated St. Bernard 75-60. Jaden Jones and Elijah Price each scored 19 points.