Windward’s girls’ basketball team has added some uncertainty to the upcoming Southern Section Open Division playoffs as far as seedings are concerned.

The Wildcats knocked off No. 2-ranked Long Beach Poly 58-51 on Saturday.

Freshman Juju Watkins scored 16 points. Michelle Duchemin, McKayla Williams and Ally Lopez added nine points apiece.

No. 1 is Sierra Canyon, which beat Windward in overtime last month. It shows the Open Division girls’ playoffs will be very competitive.