Soccer: Southern Section wild-card results

DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Monday
Diamond Ranch 3, Glendale 2
Eisenhower 4, Indian Springs 3
Jurupa Valley 3, Tahquitz 2 (OT)
Etiwanda 3, Temecula Valley 0
Miller 5, Firebaugh 1
Coachella Valley 3, Arroyo 0
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Monday
Environmental Charter 2, Buckley 0
Perris 2, Adelanto 0
Charter Oak 0, Monrovia 0 (Charter Oak advances on penalties, 4-3)
Cerritos 2, Pomona 1 (OT)
Thacher 3, Campbell Hall 1
Da Vinci 6, Avalon 1
Indio 3, Elsinore 1
El Monte 6, Flintridge Prep 5 (OT)
Sultana 2, Vista del Lago 1 (OT)
Aquinas 1, Riverside Prep 0
Temple City 4, Maranatha 0
Crossroads 2, Bishop Diego 1
San Dimas 2, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
Orange Vista 2, Webb 1
Nuview Bridge 2, Gladstone 1 (OT)
Glenn 4, Lennox Academy 0
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Monday
Woodcrest Christian 4, Geffen 1
Windward 5, Canoga Park AGBU 2