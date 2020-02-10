Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Soccer: Southern Section wild-card results

Soccer ball
By Times staff
Feb. 10, 2020
8:23 PM
DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Monday

Diamond Ranch 3, Glendale 2

Eisenhower 4, Indian Springs 3

Jurupa Valley 3, Tahquitz 2 (OT)

Etiwanda 3, Temecula Valley 0

Miller 5, Firebaugh 1

Coachella Valley 3, Arroyo 0

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Monday

Environmental Charter 2, Buckley 0

Perris 2, Adelanto 0

Charter Oak 0, Monrovia 0 (Charter Oak advances on penalties, 4-3)

Cerritos 2, Pomona 1 (OT)

Thacher 3, Campbell Hall 1

Da Vinci 6, Avalon 1

Indio 3, Elsinore 1

El Monte 6, Flintridge Prep 5 (OT)

Sultana 2, Vista del Lago 1 (OT)

Aquinas 1, Riverside Prep 0

Temple City 4, Maranatha 0

Crossroads 2, Bishop Diego 1

San Dimas 2, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0

Orange Vista 2, Webb 1

Nuview Bridge 2, Gladstone 1 (OT)

Glenn 4, Lennox Academy 0

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Monday

Woodcrest Christian 4, Geffen 1

Windward 5, Canoga Park AGBU 2

Times staff
