Girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated schedule

DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday
Eagle Rock 1, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Marquez 8, Sotomayor 1
Taft 3, South East 0
Narbonne 2, San Fernando 1
Garfield 2, Valley Arts/Sciences 1
Bravo 3, Bell 2
Huntington Park 1, New West 0
Grant 3, Van Nuys 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Eagle Rock at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Marquez at #8 Birmingham
#12 Taft at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton
#20 Narbonne at #4 El Camino Real
#19 Garfield at #3 San Pedro
#11 Bravo at #6 Cleveland
#10 Huntington Park at #7 Chatsworth
#18 Grant at #2 Palisades
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday
Los Angeles University 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1
Port of Los Angeles 10, Belmont 0
Hollywood 1, Canoga Park 0
Mendez 6, King/Drew 0
Wilmington Banning 2, Torres 0
Fairfax 1, Rivera 0
Carson 10, West Adams 0
South Gate 3, Monroe 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles University at #1 Sylmar
#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Angelou
#21 Hollywood at #5 Northridge
#13 Mendez at #4 Verdugo Hills
#19 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chavez
#22 Fairfax at #6 USC Hybrid
#10 Carson at #7 Smidt Tech
#15 South Gate at #2 North Hollywood
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday
Animo Robinson 1, Santee 0
Annenberg 3, Reseda 0
Foshay 1, Harbor Teacher 0
Elizabeth 4, Vaughn 2
Manual Arts 5, Triumph 1
Legacy 8, Maywood 0
Central City Value 3, Contreras 1
Bright Star 2, Community Charter 0
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Animo Robinson at #1 Los Angeles CES
#9 Annenberg at #8 Academia Avance
#21 Foshay at #5 Los Angeles Wilson
#13 Elizabeth at #4 Fremont
#14 Manual Arts at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
#11 Legacy at #6 Arleta
#10 Central City Value at #7 Los Angeles Marshall
#15 Bright Star at #2 Sun Valley Poly
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday
Bernstein 6, Rancho Dominguez 0
Jefferson 2, Dorsey 1
Animo Venice 1, Orthopaedic 1 (Animo Venice advances on penalties, 4-1)
Burton 2, Animo De La Hoya 1
New Designs University Park 4, Aspire Ollin 1
Sun Valley 1, Lincoln 0
Franklin 6, Lakeview 0
Neuwirth 9, Camino Nuevo 1
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Bernstein at #1 Venice
#9 Jefferson at #8 Locke
#21 Animo Venice at #5 Stern
#13 Burton at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy
#14 New Designs University Park at #3 USC-Media Arts/Engineering
#22 Sun Valley at #6 Valor
#10 Franklin at #7 Hawkins
#15 Neuwirth at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday
Girls Leadership 7, Los Angeles Leadership 0
Los Angeles Jordan 1, Downtown Magnets 0
Gertz-Ressler 2, Washington 0
Crenshaw 2, Rise Kohyang 0
Larchmont 2, Animo Bunche 1
Alliance Marine 3, Collins 2
Discovery 1, North Valley Military 0
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Girls Leadership at #1 Panorama
#9 Los Angeles at #8 Dymally
#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Gardena
#13 Gertz-Ressler at #4 University Prep Value
#14 Crenshaw at #3 Roybal
#22 Larchmont at #6 East Valley
#23 Alliance Marine at #7 Math/Science
#18 Discovery at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.