Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated schedule

Soccer ball
By Times staff
Feb. 13, 2020
10:24 AM
Share

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

Eagle Rock 1, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Marquez 8, Sotomayor 1

Advertisement

Taft 3, South East 0

Narbonne 2, San Fernando 1

Garfield 2, Valley Arts/Sciences 1

Bravo 3, Bell 2

Advertisement

Huntington Park 1, New West 0

Grant 3, Van Nuys 2

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Eagle Rock at #1 Granada Hills

#9 Marquez at #8 Birmingham

#12 Taft at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton

#20 Narbonne at #4 El Camino Real

#19 Garfield at #3 San Pedro

Advertisement

#11 Bravo at #6 Cleveland

#10 Huntington Park at #7 Chatsworth

#18 Grant at #2 Palisades

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Los Angeles University 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1

Port of Los Angeles 10, Belmont 0

Hollywood 1, Canoga Park 0

Advertisement

Mendez 6, King/Drew 0

Wilmington Banning 2, Torres 0

Fairfax 1, Rivera 0

Carson 10, West Adams 0

South Gate 3, Monroe 2

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles University at #1 Sylmar

#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Angelou

#21 Hollywood at #5 Northridge

#13 Mendez at #4 Verdugo Hills

#19 Wilmington Banning at #3 Chavez

#22 Fairfax at #6 USC Hybrid

#10 Carson at #7 Smidt Tech

#15 South Gate at #2 North Hollywood

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

Animo Robinson 1, Santee 0

Annenberg 3, Reseda 0

Foshay 1, Harbor Teacher 0

Elizabeth 4, Vaughn 2

Manual Arts 5, Triumph 1

Legacy 8, Maywood 0

Central City Value 3, Contreras 1

Bright Star 2, Community Charter 0

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Animo Robinson at #1 Los Angeles CES

#9 Annenberg at #8 Academia Avance

#21 Foshay at #5 Los Angeles Wilson

#13 Elizabeth at #4 Fremont

#14 Manual Arts at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

#11 Legacy at #6 Arleta

#10 Central City Value at #7 Los Angeles Marshall

#15 Bright Star at #2 Sun Valley Poly

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday

Bernstein 6, Rancho Dominguez 0

Jefferson 2, Dorsey 1

Animo Venice 1, Orthopaedic 1 (Animo Venice advances on penalties, 4-1)

Burton 2, Animo De La Hoya 1

New Designs University Park 4, Aspire Ollin 1

Sun Valley 1, Lincoln 0

Franklin 6, Lakeview 0

Neuwirth 9, Camino Nuevo 1

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Bernstein at #1 Venice

#9 Jefferson at #8 Locke

#21 Animo Venice at #5 Stern

#13 Burton at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy

#14 New Designs University Park at #3 USC-Media Arts/Engineering

#22 Sun Valley at #6 Valor

#10 Franklin at #7 Hawkins

#15 Neuwirth at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday

Girls Leadership 7, Los Angeles Leadership 0

Los Angeles Jordan 1, Downtown Magnets 0

Gertz-Ressler 2, Washington 0

Crenshaw 2, Rise Kohyang 0

Larchmont 2, Animo Bunche 1

Alliance Marine 3, Collins 2

Discovery 1, North Valley Military 0

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Girls Leadership at #1 Panorama

#9 Los Angeles at #8 Dymally

#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Gardena

#13 Gertz-Ressler at #4 University Prep Value

#14 Crenshaw at #3 Roybal

#22 Larchmont at #6 East Valley

#23 Alliance Marine at #7 Math/Science

#18 Discovery at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement