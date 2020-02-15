Jairo Rivera comes through with pin to give Birmingham City Section wrestling title

Before Jairo Rivera of Birmingham walked onto the mat for the 182-pound division at Saturday’s City Section wrestling championships, he was informed by his coach that he needed to pin his opponent for the Patriots to win the boys’ team title.

“There was a lot of pressure,” he said.

Rivera came through with the pin to provide the decisive six points to give the Patriots a one-point win over Sylmar for their third consecutive City wrestling championship.

It was quite a night for San Fernando’s dominant girls’ wrestling team. The Tigers ran away with the girls’ team title and will be one of the favorites to win a state championship.

GIRLS WRESTLING:



Congratulations to #CIFLACS champions- San Fernando



The Lady Tigers win their fourth straight City title and sixth overall! pic.twitter.com/w3QOErjenz — CIF Los Angeles City Section (@CIFLACS) February 16, 2020

San Fernando won its fourth consecutive City title. Among the Tigers’ City champions were Evelyn Vazquez (106), Sam Larios (131), Natalie Castenda (137), Desiree Fuentes (150), Alyssa Arana (160), Viviana Romo (170) and Adelina Parra (189).

Big match at 160 pounds that could decide City team title between Sylmar and Birmingham. https://t.co/v8B5pxNVcd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 16, 2020