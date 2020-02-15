Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Jairo Rivera comes through with pin to give Birmingham City Section wrestling title

birmwrestle.jpg
Jairo Rivera of Birmingham pinned his opponent at 182 points to clinch the City Section boys’ wrestling championship for the Patriots.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 15, 2020
8:37 PM
Share

Before Jairo Rivera of Birmingham walked onto the mat for the 182-pound division at Saturday’s City Section wrestling championships, he was informed by his coach that he needed to pin his opponent for the Patriots to win the boys’ team title.

“There was a lot of pressure,” he said.

Rivera came through with the pin to provide the decisive six points to give the Patriots a one-point win over Sylmar for their third consecutive City wrestling championship.

It was quite a night for San Fernando’s dominant girls’ wrestling team. The Tigers ran away with the girls’ team title and will be one of the favorites to win a state championship.

San Fernando won its fourth consecutive City title. Among the Tigers’ City champions were Evelyn Vazquez (106), Sam Larios (131), Natalie Castenda (137), Desiree Fuentes (150), Alyssa Arana (160), Viviana Romo (170) and Adelina Parra (189).

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
