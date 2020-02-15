Prep baseball roundup: JSerra shows off strong pitching in season debut

Opening day in high school baseball on Saturday brought forth a clear blue sky, the aroma of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and fans complaining about umpire strike zones. Nothing has changed _ except that the talent and teams are better than ever.

At Valencia West Ranch, JSerra was playing its first game since a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Mira Costa in last year’s Division 1 playoffs in which sophomore left-hander Gage Jump allowed no hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gage has grown to 5 feet 10, is now committed to UCLA and looks as tough as before. He allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings and combined with Jared Glenn in a 3-0 victory over West Ranch in the first game of a doubleheader.

Other games:

El Camino Real 5, Agoura 0: Adam Christopher struck out 13 in a complete game. Josh Klein had two hits.

El Toro 2, Corona Santiago 1: Paul Skenes struck out 11 and walked none in El Toro’s victory.

Newbury Park 6, Malibu 0: Wesley De La Torre allowed one hit in six innings for the Panthers. Carson Falksen had a triple and single.

Sierra Canyon 11, St. Bonaventure 0: Kassius Thomas allowed no hits and struck out six in six innings of a combined no-hitter with Josh Bryan. Bryan struck out the side in the seventh. Ryan Mittelman finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Marina 3-1, Tesoro 1-6: Trevor Lanksbury threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Marina in the first game. Carter Jorissen had four RBIs in the second game for Tesoro.

Cleveland 9, Simi Valley 1: Chris Lozano contributed four hits and four RBIs and Braden Lowe allowed no runs in six innings for the Cavaliers.

St. Francis 5, Sun Valley Poly 2: Luke Crawford had a home run, double, single and two RBIs.

Channel Islands 2, Viewpoint 1: Niko Candido had three hits for Viewpoint.

Capistrano Valley 9, Villa Park 2: Brennan Beckley had three hits and Jack Haley added two hits and two RBIs.

Laguna Beach 4, Beckman 3: Charlie Pillsbury, Nolan Smith and Christian Holm each had two hits for Laguna Beach.

Lakewood 9, Redondo 2: Ricky Tiedemann hit a grand slam for Lakewood.

Dana Hills 4, Gahr 0: Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter

North Hollywood 2, Sylmar 1: Andrew Jaime gave up no hits in five innings for Sylmar in a defeat. Josue Sena struck out nine for North Hollywood.

Burroughs 7, Birmingham 3: The three-time defending City champions lost in an opening game of the Easton tournament.

Hart 11, La Canada 10: Matt Quintanar’s bases-loaded single won the game for the Indians. Isaac Kim had three hits.

Fountain Valley 9, El Modena 5: Tito Sanchez hit a home run and had three hits for Fountain Valley.

Camarillo 3, Calabasas 1: Brian Uribe, out last season with an arm injury, returned to throw 4 2/3 innings for Camarillo. Lucien Wechsberg hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Quartz Hill 7, Ventura 0: Ryan Flannery struck out 12 in six innings. Andrew Allanson hit a two-run home run.

Glendora 5, Narbonne 0: Jeff Isenhart threw five shutout innings for Glendora. Cade Marshman, Matt Gonzales and Nolan Heflin had two hits each.

Thousand Oaks 9, Granada Hills 4: The Lancers opened with a victory.

Valencia 15, Burbank 1: Ryan Kyser struck out 10 in five innings. Mitchell Torres had a home run, double and three RBIs.