High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: JSerra shows off strong pitching in season debut

IMG_2537.jpg
Junior left-hander Gage Jump of JSerra began the high school baseball season against West Ranch on Saturday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 15, 2020
3:13 PM
Opening day in high school baseball on Saturday brought forth a clear blue sky, the aroma of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and fans complaining about umpire strike zones. Nothing has changed _ except that the talent and teams are better than ever.

At Valencia West Ranch, JSerra was playing its first game since a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Mira Costa in last year’s Division 1 playoffs in which sophomore left-hander Gage Jump allowed no hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gage has grown to 5 feet 10, is now committed to UCLA and looks as tough as before. He allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings and combined with Jared Glenn in a 3-0 victory over West Ranch in the first game of a doubleheader.

Other games:

El Camino Real 5, Agoura 0: Adam Christopher struck out 13 in a complete game. Josh Klein had two hits.

El Toro 2, Corona Santiago 1: Paul Skenes struck out 11 and walked none in El Toro’s victory.

Newbury Park 6, Malibu 0: Wesley De La Torre allowed one hit in six innings for the Panthers. Carson Falksen had a triple and single.

Sierra Canyon 11, St. Bonaventure 0: Kassius Thomas allowed no hits and struck out six in six innings of a combined no-hitter with Josh Bryan. Bryan struck out the side in the seventh. Ryan Mittelman finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Marina 3-1, Tesoro 1-6: Trevor Lanksbury threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Marina in the first game. Carter Jorissen had four RBIs in the second game for Tesoro.

Cleveland 9, Simi Valley 1: Chris Lozano contributed four hits and four RBIs and Braden Lowe allowed no runs in six innings for the Cavaliers.

St. Francis 5, Sun Valley Poly 2: Luke Crawford had a home run, double, single and two RBIs.

Channel Islands 2, Viewpoint 1: Niko Candido had three hits for Viewpoint.

Capistrano Valley 9, Villa Park 2: Brennan Beckley had three hits and Jack Haley added two hits and two RBIs.

Laguna Beach 4, Beckman 3: Charlie Pillsbury, Nolan Smith and Christian Holm each had two hits for Laguna Beach.

Lakewood 9, Redondo 2: Ricky Tiedemann hit a grand slam for Lakewood.

Dana Hills 4, Gahr 0: Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter

North Hollywood 2, Sylmar 1: Andrew Jaime gave up no hits in five innings for Sylmar in a defeat. Josue Sena struck out nine for North Hollywood.

Burroughs 7, Birmingham 3: The three-time defending City champions lost in an opening game of the Easton tournament.

Hart 11, La Canada 10: Matt Quintanar’s bases-loaded single won the game for the Indians. Isaac Kim had three hits.

Fountain Valley 9, El Modena 5: Tito Sanchez hit a home run and had three hits for Fountain Valley.

Camarillo 3, Calabasas 1: Brian Uribe, out last season with an arm injury, returned to throw 4 2/3 innings for Camarillo. Lucien Wechsberg hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Quartz Hill 7, Ventura 0: Ryan Flannery struck out 12 in six innings. Andrew Allanson hit a two-run home run.

Glendora 5, Narbonne 0: Jeff Isenhart threw five shutout innings for Glendora. Cade Marshman, Matt Gonzales and Nolan Heflin had two hits each.

Thousand Oaks 9, Granada Hills 4: The Lancers opened with a victory.

Valencia 15, Burbank 1: Ryan Kyser struck out 10 in five innings. Mitchell Torres had a home run, double and three RBIs.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
