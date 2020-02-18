No. 1 La Mirada vs. No. 2 Orange Lutheran to start prep baseball season

It doesn’t get any more exciting for high school baseball fans and pro scouts than Wednesday’s matchup of No. 1 La Mirada taking on No. 2 Orange Lutheran at 7 p.m. at the Great Park in Irvine.

Two of the top pro pitching prospects in the Southland will face off. They’ve been looking forward to this game for months. Jared Jones of La Mirada, a Texas signee, will pitch against Max Rajcic, a UCLA signee. Both throw fastballs in the 90s and possess exceptional second pitches. Jones has a slider that can be unhittable. Rajcic has a knuckle curve.

Runs figure to be few. If any runner reaches base, you can expect bunting to get them in scoring position.

Jared Jones is ready to face Max Rajcic and Orange Lutheran on Wednesday at Great Park. pic.twitter.com/nXgeIC0EUL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 18, 2020

It’s the first official game for both teams. The coaches wanted to test their teams against the best early on, and this game certainly does that.

Advertisement

“I know it’s going to be a 1-0 game or something like that,” Jones said.