Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

No. 1 La Mirada vs. No. 2 Orange Lutheran to start prep baseball season

Untitled-1.jpg
Max Rajcic, left, of Orange Lutheran is scheduled to face Jared Jones of La Mirada on Wednesday night at the Great Park in Irvine in a much anticipated pitching matchup.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 18, 2020
8:42 AM
Share

It doesn’t get any more exciting for high school baseball fans and pro scouts than Wednesday’s matchup of No. 1 La Mirada taking on No. 2 Orange Lutheran at 7 p.m. at the Great Park in Irvine.

Two of the top pro pitching prospects in the Southland will face off. They’ve been looking forward to this game for months. Jared Jones of La Mirada, a Texas signee, will pitch against Max Rajcic, a UCLA signee. Both throw fastballs in the 90s and possess exceptional second pitches. Jones has a slider that can be unhittable. Rajcic has a knuckle curve.

Runs figure to be few. If any runner reaches base, you can expect bunting to get them in scoring position.

It’s the first official game for both teams. The coaches wanted to test their teams against the best early on, and this game certainly does that.

Advertisement

“I know it’s going to be a 1-0 game or something like that,” Jones said.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement