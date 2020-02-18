Grayson Doody leads Loyola into Division 1 soccer semifinals

It’s getting into crunch time for the soccer playoffs, so it makes perfect sense for Loyola High to turn loose its best player, UCLA-bound Grayson Doody.

Sure enough, Doody delivered on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. He scored two goals to power the Cubs to a 3-0 victory over Santa Ana.

His second goal in the second half off a corner kick was spectacular. He used his head to put the ball into the net after a 1-0 halftime lead. Sophomore goalie Zachary Driscoll was outstanding. Loyola will face Mission Viejo in the semifinals on Saturday. Mission Viejo defeated JSerra 2-1 in overtime.

48’ Gooooal! Lex Leathem scores off the cross from Jesus Melgoza, 2-0 Friars! pic.twitter.com/I1pBBKyf8Z — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) February 19, 2020

Cathedral advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 road victory over Santa Barbara. Diego Barahona scored in the 28th minute. The Phantoms will face Servite, a 3-1 winner over Irvine University. Jesus Melgoza, Lex Leathem and Kevin Sanchez scored goals in Servite’s win.