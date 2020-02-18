Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Grayson Doody leads Loyola into Division 1 soccer semifinals

IMG_1715.jpeg
Grayson Doody of Loyola scored two goals in a 3-0 quarterfinal playoff victory over Santa Ana.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 18, 2020
6:53 PM
It’s getting into crunch time for the soccer playoffs, so it makes perfect sense for Loyola High to turn loose its best player, UCLA-bound Grayson Doody.

Sure enough, Doody delivered on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. He scored two goals to power the Cubs to a 3-0 victory over Santa Ana.

His second goal in the second half off a corner kick was spectacular. He used his head to put the ball into the net after a 1-0 halftime lead. Sophomore goalie Zachary Driscoll was outstanding. Loyola will face Mission Viejo in the semifinals on Saturday. Mission Viejo defeated JSerra 2-1 in overtime.

Cathedral advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 road victory over Santa Barbara. Diego Barahona scored in the 28th minute. The Phantoms will face Servite, a 3-1 winner over Irvine University. Jesus Melgoza, Lex Leathem and Kevin Sanchez scored goals in Servite’s win.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
