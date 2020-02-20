Nico Young of Newbury Park is national Gatorade runner of the year

Nico Young of Newbury Park, the nation’s top cross-country runner, received a surprise visit at school on Thursday morning.

He was presented the award as the Gatorade national cross-country runner of the year for 2019. He beat out more than 300,000 other student athletes for the honor.

Young won races this last year that made him a Southern Section, state and national champion.

Course records for everybody here today!!



Nico Young of Newbury Park beat his own record of 14:24 going 13:54 😱😱



Team mate Jace Aschbrenner also below Nico’s previous record making them 1 and 2 in course history!!#CIFSSCrossCountry 🎽 | @SoCaliFord pic.twitter.com/rhjTrCgHDg — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) November 23, 2019

He also could be the fastest 3,200-meter runner in the nation this spring. He set an indoor record last month at the Millrose Games in New York.

He’s headed to Northern Arizona.