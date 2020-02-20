Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Nico Young of Newbury Park is national Gatorade runner of the year

tn-dpt-sp-cif-finals-cross-country-20191123-19
Newbury Park senior Nico Young has been selected the Gatorade cross-country runner of the year.
(Raul Roa / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 20, 2020
10:50 AM
Nico Young of Newbury Park, the nation’s top cross-country runner, received a surprise visit at school on Thursday morning.

He was presented the award as the Gatorade national cross-country runner of the year for 2019. He beat out more than 300,000 other student athletes for the honor.

Young won races this last year that made him a Southern Section, state and national champion.

He also could be the fastest 3,200-meter runner in the nation this spring. He set an indoor record last month at the Millrose Games in New York.

He’s headed to Northern Arizona.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
