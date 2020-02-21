Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Manuel Douglas is named football coach at St. Bernard

Manuel Douglas, Tray Boone
Narbonne Coach Manuel Douglas, left, hugs Tray Boone after the running back scored six touchowns in a win over Carson in the City Section championship game in 2011. He’s the new coach at St. Bernard.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 21, 2020
2:52 PM
Share

Manuel Douglas is going from the City Section to the Southern Section. He has been named football coach at Playa del Rey St. Bernard.

Douglas guided Narbonne to eight City Section championships until his resignation earlier this week after a nine-month dispute with the Los Angeles Unified School District that resulted in him being assigned to his home all last season while being prevented from coaching the Gauchos.

It had been rumored for weeks that he’d take over at St. Bernard, and the clear signs were that several top players had transferred to the South Bay campus in anticipation of the announcement that was finally made on Friday.

St. Bernard went 4-6 this past season while competing in Division 13. If Southern Section schools approve a new playoff format next month _ as expected _ the Vikings would be placed in a division based on their 2020 performance. And considering the quality of the transfers arriving, they definitely won’t be Division 13.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement