Narbonne, Palisades advance to City Section Division I championship game

With 8.6 seconds left, Narbonne coach Anthony Hilliard called timeout to set up a final shot in a tie game on Saturday in the City Section Division I semifinal against Granada Hills at L.A. Southwest College.

Point guard Patrick Zachery executed the play perfectly, making a 12-footer before the buzzer sounded to give the Gauchos a 50-48 victory. They will play Palisades in next Saturday’s 3 p.m. final at Southwest College.

Elijah Queen, a top receiver for the football team headed to New Mexico State, was prevented from playing in the football playoffs when the City Section banned the team for rule violations. Now he gets to play in a basketball championship. He scored 13 points. Khalil Forrester led Granada Hills with 20 points and Elijah Uche 16.

A major contributor for Narbonne was freshman Marcus Adams, who made three three-point shots, including two in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Patrick Zachery with the winning shot. Narbonne 50, Granada Hills 48. pic.twitter.com/H7fKebSi3s — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2020

In the other semifinal, No. 5-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded View Park 44-35. Graham Alphson contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds and Caden Arnold added 11 points.

View Park made a good comeback after being down 24-7, closing to within six points in the fourth quarter.

Roosevelt advanced to the Division II championship game with a 57-51 win over Sun Valley Poly.