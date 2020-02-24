Two games, two grand slams for Harvard-Westlake’s Drew Bowser

Senior shortstop Drew Bowser, a Stanford signee, is going to make life difficult for pro baseball scouts interested in signing him. His value keeps going up.

Bowser hit his second grand slam in as many games on Monday in leading Harvard-Westlake to a 7-4 victory over Damien. He finished with three hits and five RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake (2-0) entered the bottom of the fourth inning down 2-1. Damien ended up using three pitchers in the inning after two walks and two hit batters tied the game. Then Bowser’s grand slam broke open the game.

“The kid had a 103 fever, too,’' Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert said. “Coach Guntz told him Michael Jordan scored 44 points with 103-degree temperature.”

Hart 6, Cleveland 5: The Indians won the Easton tournament semifinal to advance to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. final against Thousand Oaks at Birmingham. Ryan Benz and Ben Niednagel each had two hits.

JSerra 4, La Quinta 0: Cody Schrier and Gabe D’Arcy each hit triples and three pitchers comebined on a three-hitter for JSerra (5-0).

Huntington Beach 7, Loyola 2: Joe Yost had two hits and four RBis for the Oilers.

Mission Viejo 2, Santa Fe 1: Cade McClelland’s RBI double in the eighth inning won it for Mission Viejo.

Trabuco Hills 5, Corona del Mar 0: Mason Molina and Daniel Gaggiano combined on a one-hitter.

Corona 20, Riverside Poly 0: Danny Perez and Michael Flores hit home runs for the Panthers.

Palm Desert 5, Capistrano Valley 1: Max Shor had three RBIs to lead Palm Desert.

Beckman 4, Apple Valley 1: Nick McLain finished with three RBIs.

Cypress 11, El Dorado 3: Luke Davis hit a home run, single and had two RBIs for Cypress.

Dana Hills 3, Long Beach Millikan 0: Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

