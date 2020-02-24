Top shotputters set to compete March 7 at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame constructed a new throwing ring next to its stadium and will unveil it with an elite group of shotputters and discus throwers March 7 at the John Godina Thrower’s Invitational that begins at 11 a.m.

Among the scheduled participants in the boys’ shotput are UCLA-bound Aidan Elbettar of Newport Harbor (63-2), Cal-bound Jeff Duensing of Esperanza (66-8) and Iowa-bound Quintin Lyons of Notre Dame (61-1).

In the girls’ shotput, talented freshman April Fontenette of Notre Dame won the Eagle Invitational this past weekend at 39-9.