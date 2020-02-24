Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Top shotputters set to compete March 7 at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Shotputters Jeff Duensing (Esperanza), Aidan Elbettar (Newport Harbor) and Quintin Lyons (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame) are scheduled to compete in the John Godina Elite Throwers event at Notre Dame on March 7.
(Mike Mayer)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 24, 2020
10:28 AM
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame constructed a new throwing ring next to its stadium and will unveil it with an elite group of shotputters and discus throwers March 7 at the John Godina Thrower’s Invitational that begins at 11 a.m.

Among the scheduled participants in the boys’ shotput are UCLA-bound Aidan Elbettar of Newport Harbor (63-2), Cal-bound Jeff Duensing of Esperanza (66-8) and Iowa-bound Quintin Lyons of Notre Dame (61-1).

In the girls’ shotput, talented freshman April Fontenette of Notre Dame won the Eagle Invitational this past weekend at 39-9.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
