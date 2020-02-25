Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: Chaminade is 5-0 after win over Culver City

Baseball equipment on a field.
-
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 25, 2020
6:54 PM
In a battle of unbeaten baseball teams, West Hills Chaminade won its fifth consecutive game on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Culver City.

Freshman Ian Duarte had two hits and three pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Quartz Hill 9, El Camino Real 1: Joesph Galindo had a two-run home run and Andrew Allanson finished with three hits and two RBIs for Quartz Hill.

Crespi 7, Westlake 1: Nico Azpilcueta hit a home run and had three RBIs and Dylan Jacobs struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Temecula Valley 9, Loyola 7: Ryan Hadeen finished with three hits for Temecula Valley. Brendan Nolta had three RBIs for Loyola.

Harvard-Westlake 6, King 6: The game ended in a tie because of darkness.

Cypress 3, San Juan Hills 2: Cypress won the game in eight innings.

Newbury Park 15, Agoura 0: Carson Falsken went four for four to lead the Panthers.

Sierra Canyon 3, Cleveland 0: Jaden Noot threw six shutout innings and Zach Freeman had three hits for Sierra Canyon.

Simi Valley 9, St. Bonaventure 3: Sebastian Sarabia collected his ninth consecutive hit in the Pioneers’ victory.

Bishop Amat 10, Aliso Niguel 0: Ryan Verdugo and Alejandro Morales combined on a four-hitter for the Lancers. Izaiah Ayala had two hits and three RBIs.

El Toro 5, JW North 0: Collin Duval struck out eight and threw a one-hitter.

Fountain Valley 4, Santa Margarita 3: Fountain Valley won the game with a run in the eighth inning. Ethan Flanagan had a home run for Santa Margarita.

Marina 3, Dana Hills 2: Marina scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. David Mashburn finished with three hits.

Vista Murrieta 5, Anaheim Canyon 0: Kade Johnstone struck out four, walked none and threw a four-hitter.

Birmingham 3, La Canada 0: Albert Garcia struck out two and walked none in a complete game for the Patriots.

Viewpoint 3, Heritage Christian 1: Colin Beazley struck out 10 in six innings. Niko Candido had three hits.

Eric Sondheimer
