San Fernando edges Arleta to win City Section Division III title

San Fernando High School has had City Section championship teams in football and baseball but never in basketball _ until Thursday night.
Adrian Lopez came through with the game-winning basket in the Tigers’ 56-55 win over Arleta for the City Section Division III championship.
Lopez finished with 22 points. David Hernandez led Arleta with 15 points.
San Fernando with the game winning basket! pic.twitter.com/ocZaTOd6vo— CIF Los Angeles City Section (@CIFLACS) February 28, 2020
In Division III girls, Central City Value defeated Marquez 42-31.
Girls 🏀 Division III Final:— CIF Los Angeles City Section (@CIFLACS) February 28, 2020
Central City Value 42
Marquez 31
Congrats to the Lady Jaguars on their first-ever #CIFLACS title! pic.twitter.com/PFMC5uuN4B