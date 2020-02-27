San Fernando edges Arleta to win City Section Division III title

San Fernando High School has had City Section championship teams in football and baseball but never in basketball _ until Thursday night.

Adrian Lopez came through with the game-winning basket in the Tigers’ 56-55 win over Arleta for the City Section Division III championship.

Lopez finished with 22 points. David Hernandez led Arleta with 15 points.

San Fernando with the game winning basket! pic.twitter.com/ocZaTOd6vo — CIF Los Angeles City Section (@CIFLACS) February 28, 2020

In Division III girls, Central City Value defeated Marquez 42-31.

Advertisement