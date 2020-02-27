Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

San Fernando edges Arleta to win City Section Division III title

San Fernando won the City Section Division III championship with a 56-55 win over Arleta.
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 27, 2020
11:14 PM
San Fernando High School has had City Section championship teams in football and baseball but never in basketball _ until Thursday night.

Adrian Lopez came through with the game-winning basket in the Tigers’ 56-55 win over Arleta for the City Section Division III championship.

Lopez finished with 22 points. David Hernandez led Arleta with 15 points.

In Division III girls, Central City Value defeated Marquez 42-31.

