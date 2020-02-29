Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Crenshaw, Narbonne removed from state girls’ basketball playoffs because of fight

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 29, 2020
3:26 PM
The Crenshaw and Narbonne girls’ basketball teams won’t be allowed to participate in the state playoffs after a brawl Tuesday in a City Section consolation game that included a Narbonne parent allegedly punching an official, according to City Section spokesman Dick Dornan.

Commissioner Vicky Lagos made the decision to ban both teams. King/Drew and Marshall will replace the teams for the state playoffs.

Narbonne and Crenshaw appealed to a panel from the City Section Board of Managers this week. It was denied.

Narbonne‘s athletic program is already on probation for football rules violations. The fight broke out with Crenshaw leading. Officials declared Crenshaw the winner even though the Cougars would have had difficulty finding five players because of ejections.

