Palisades girls defeat Hamilton for City Open Division title

Saturday was one for the scrapbook — a day full of memories the Arnold family will never ever forget.

Two hours after Caden Arnold helped lead the Palisades High boys’ basketball team to its first City Section title in 51 years, the senior watched his three younger sisters — Sammie, Taylor and Elise — help the girls’ team win its second consecutive City championship with a 60-44 victory over Western League rival Hamilton in the Open Division final at L.a. Southwest College.

Demonnie Lagway made consecutive three-point baskets to give the top-seeded Dolphins (22-9) a 33-25 lead midway through the third quarter and they went on to defeat the third-seeded Yankees (21-7) for the third time this season.

Lagway scored 19 points for Palisades, which just missed making the Open Division last year, settling for the Division I title instead. Sammie, a junior, was part of that team, and twins Taylor and Elise joined this season.

City DI champs. Palisades over Narbonne 50-38. pic.twitter.com/mLHJw3fdRm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2020

Ivy Scott had 12 points, Alexis Pettis had 11 and Pepperdine-bound Jane Nwaba, Palisades’ only senior, scored seven. Palisades won its first Open Division title under second-year coach Adam Levine and first since winning Open titles in 2015 and 2016 under former coach Torino Johnson.

All four siblings left the gym with smiles on their faces — and medals draped around their necks.

“It’s so cool — I’m so excited,” said Caden, a senior. “When we knew we were all going to the same high school this was the goal we set and it didn’t come true until this year.”

Division I: Rylei Waugh scored 20 points as Westchester defeated Carson 67-38. Justina Graham scored 16 points to lead the seventh-seeded Colts.

Division II: Sixth-seeded Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies upset top-seeded Marshall 49-44.

Southern Section girls’ basketball

Division 1: Junior Kiki Iriafen was unstoppable, scoring 27 points to lead Studio City Harvard-Westlake past Fullerton Troy 55-42 at Azusa Pacific.

4A: Selena Torres scored 22 points as Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Paramount 50-46.

3A: Samiya Terry scored 24 points to help Long Beach Wilson defeat Rialto Eisenhower 66-62 in overtime at Godinez.

3AA: Chantal Moawad, a 6-foot-2 senior headed to Brown, scored 23 points and sparked a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to propel Santa Monica to a 44-40 win over Irvine Crean Lutheran at Azusa Pacific.

Southern Section boys’ basketball

2A: Snookey Wigington scored 18 points and hit a key three-pointer in the final 32 seconds to lift Los Angeles Ribet Academy to a 52-49 victory over Hesperia at Azusa Pacific. Tyler Powell scored 15 points, and Tre White had 11 points and 11 rebounds. RaShawn Burrell scored 26 points for Hesperia.

4AA: Altadena Renaissance rolled to a 60-45 victory over San Bernardino Aquinas at Colony. Ring Malith scored 16 points and Koa Keat 13.

4A: Denzel Okoli scored 32 points to help Downey St. Pius X-St. Matthias defeat North Hollywood Oakwood 67-58 at Godinez for its first section title. Aidan Oliver led Oakwood with 29 points.

City Section boys’ basketball

Division I: Sheldon Zanders scored 18 points, Graham Alphson had 12, and Anthony Spencer and Caden Arnold each had eight as Palisades won its first boys’ title in 51 years with a 50-38 victory over Harbor City Narbonne.

Division II: Jhonny Gomez, Jose Arellano and Victor Garcia combined to convert 11 of 13 free throws in the last two minutes to clinch Los Angeles Roosevelt’s first City boys’ title with a 51-43 victory over South Gate South East. The 11th-seeded Rough Riders finished 20-10.

Southern Section boys’ soccer

Division 1: Anaheim Servite won the championship with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles Loyola. Dean Hirsch broke a 1-1 tie with a goal off an assist from Ernesto Garcia.