Lucas Gordon strikes out 14 in five innings for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Lucas Gordon, the ace pitcher for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, held nothing back on Tuesday in a Mission League opener against Crespi. He struck out 14 in five innings while giving up one hit and no runs in a 13-2 victory.

Daylen Reyes contributed three hits for the Knights (3-0, 1-0), who had not played a game since sweeping a doubleheader from Bishop Amat on Feb. 15. The Knights played four intrasquad games to get ready.

“Lucas was pretty amazing,” coach Tom Dill said. “He was throwing real hard. He was impossible to hit today.”

In another Mission League rout, Harvard-Westlake defeated Loyola 13-5. Pete Crow-Armstrong had three hits for Wolverines, who scored eight runs off Loyola ace Derek Yoo. Jacob Galloway had four RBIs. Kevin Parada had three hits for Loyola. Alemany defeated St. Francis 8-3.

Mira Costa 3, Santa Margarita 0: Jonah Storey threw the shutout, striking out three and walking none. Nick Bacura had two hits and two RBIs.

JSerra 6, Huntington Beach 1: Cody Schrier finished with three hits to lead the Lions to a win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Crescenta Valley 2, Pasadena 0: The Falcons opened the Pacific League behind a shutout from Will Grimm, who struck out six and walked none.

Arcadia 9, Burbank 0: Justin Rios struck out 10 for the Apaches.

Palos Verdes 6, Santa Monica 2: Daniel Johnson went two for two and Sam Takano allowed one hit in four innings.

Paraclete 11, Viewpoint 1: Ethan Rosario had a three-run double to lead Paraclete.

Long Beach Wilson 1, Cypress 0: Sergio Cazares threw the shutout.

Foothill 11, Brea Olinda 3: Austin Overn had two hits and two RBIs and Carson Case added two RBIs for Foothill.

El Dorado 2, King 1: Four pitchers combined on a six-hitter for El Dorado.

Marina 10, Trabuco Hills 6: The first two hitters in the lineup, Rocco Peppi and David Mashburn, each had three hits for Marina.

El Toro 5, San Clemente 4: El Toro rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Paul Skenes getting an RBI double and the winning run coming home on a bases loaded walk. Skenes also hit a home run.

Kennedy 11, Bell 5: Jonathan Gonzalez went four for five to lead Kennedy. Chris Hosegera added three hits.

