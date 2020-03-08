Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

New Catholic high school in Temecula, St. Jeanne, has eye on athletics

10911228_716544868444083_7840629802781436484_o.jpg
St. Jeanne High School in Temecula is starting to build up its sports program.
(St. Jeanne)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 8, 2020
2:30 PM
There’s a new Catholic high school in Temecula that’s starting to build up its sports program.

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac School recently hired a baseball coach for the 2020-21 season, Ed Michalkiewicz, who was the pitching coach at Great Oak.

James Corbitt is the athletic director and basketball coach. He previously was at Long Beach Jordan.

The school has been open since 1997, with the high school beginning last fall. The school offers softball, football, basketball, cross-country, track and field, golf, swimming and cheer.

As the only Catholic high school around Temecula, it will be interesting to see how fast the sports program builds up.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
