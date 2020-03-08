New Catholic high school in Temecula, St. Jeanne, has eye on athletics

There’s a new Catholic high school in Temecula that’s starting to build up its sports program.

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac School recently hired a baseball coach for the 2020-21 season, Ed Michalkiewicz, who was the pitching coach at Great Oak.

James Corbitt is the athletic director and basketball coach. He previously was at Long Beach Jordan.

The school has been open since 1997, with the high school beginning last fall. The school offers softball, football, basketball, cross-country, track and field, golf, swimming and cheer.

Advertisement

As the only Catholic high school around Temecula, it will be interesting to see how fast the sports program builds up.

