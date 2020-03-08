Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Bats stand in a rack.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 8, 2020
12:20 PM
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. School (W-L) Next game (previous ranking)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-0) Three-game series with Mater Dei. (1)

2. THOUSAND OAKS (8-0) Jacob Wilson has 14 hits. (3)

3. AYALA (10-0) Andreas Pasillas has zero walks in 18 innings. (4)

4. JSERRA (9-1) Three-game series with Santa Margarita. (2)

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-3) At unbeaten Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (5)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (6-1-1) Six RBIs on Friday for Pete Crow-Armstrong. (7)

7. LA MIRADA (6-2) Doubleheader sweep of Lakewood. (8)

8. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) At El Toro on Wednesday. (9)

9. LAGUNA BEACH (9-0) Aiden Kidd is 3-0 with 1.53 ERA. (10)

10. SO NOTRE DAME (4-1) Lucas Gordon struck out 14 in five innings. (6)

11. CORONA (5-1) Open Big VIII League vs. Roosevelt. (14)

12. CHAMINADE (7-0) 11 hits for Maddox Latta. (16)

13. FOOTHILL (6-2) Hudson Lehnertz is hitting .526. (13)

14. MIRA COSTA (6-2) Jonah Storey shut out Santa Margarita. (18)

15. EL TORO (7-4) Paul Skenes has one walk in four starts. (23)

16. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (5-2) At Newport Harbor on Monday. (15)

17. BIRMINGHAM (6-2) Pitcher Albert Garcia has returned to form. (NR)

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-2-1) Took two of three from Damien. (24)

19. DAMIEN (6-3) vs. Esperanza on Monday (12)

20. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) 12 hits for Tyler White (19)

21. NORCO (6-2) Open Big VIII League at King. (17)

22. SAN DIMAS (4-1) Sophomore Robert Castillo is 9 for 20. (NR)

23. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (8-1) Three-game series vs. Corona. (22)

24. GLENDORA (9-1) League showdown coming with Ayala. (NR)

25. SIERRA CANYON (6-1) Set to go on long winning streak. (NR)

