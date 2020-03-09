San Francisco Riordan pulls out of state basketball playoffs

San Francisco Archbishop Riordan, a private school scheduled to play Concord De La Salle in the Northern California Division I regional boys’ basketball semifinals on Monday night, has withdrawn from the tournament for safety reasons because of coronavirus concerns, the CIF confirmed Monday.

Riordan held no classes on Monday after a parent of a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The San Francisco Unified School District has canceled all “non-essential events” at all schools until March 22. That could affect the participation of San Francisco Lincoln in Division IV.

De La Salle will advance to play Campolindo for the regional title Tuesday. Riordan was seeded No. 1 in the tournament.

The state championships will be held March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as scheduled, according to a spokeswoman for the CIF.

Still to be decided is whether Sacramento Sheldon, seeded No. 1 in the Open Division for the Northern California regional, will be allowed to play Tuesday.