Prep baseball roundup: Travis Connelly pitches San Pedro past Palisades 3-1

The City Section makes its baseball seedings based on teams playing each other in City games, so San Pedro’s 3-1 win over Palisades on Thursday could be very important. Both teams are favored to win their respective leagues.

Waldie Perez had two RBIs. Perez and Josh Duarte hit home runs for the Pirates. Travis Connelly threw a two-hitter, striking out seven.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Chaminade 1: Lucas Gordon went three for three in the Mission League game. Connor Skertich allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Harvard-Westlake 12, Crespi 4: Drew Bowser had three hits and three RBIs to lead a 19-hit attack for the Wolverines, who announced earlier in the day that all their sports teams would be shut down effective on Thursday pending further notice because of coronavirus concerns.

St. Francis 6, Loyola 4: The Golden Knights picked up the Mission League victory. Bradyn Muro contributed two hits.

Los Alamitos 10, Marina 3: Evan Leibl and Jake Voge each had two RBIs for Los Alamitos.

Servite 6, St. John Bosco 3: Jarrod Hocking hit a home run for the Friars.

JSerra 7, Santa Margarita 3: Gabe D’Arcy had a home run and three RBIs. Jared Glenn threw a complete game.

Foothill 9, Esperanza 0: Brady Ashworth had a double, triple and two RBIs and Hudson Lehnertz had three hits to lead Foothill.

Corona 3, Roosevelt 1: Andrew Walters hit a home run and Josiah Garcia picked up the save.

Moorpark 8, Simi Valley 0: Jake Thrift threw five shutout innings for Moorpark.

Torrance 5, Palos Verdes 1: Andres Juarez struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.