Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ girls’ basketball coach of the year: Adam Levine

Adam Levine of Palisades is the girls’ basketball coach of the year.
Adam Levine of Palisades is the girls’ basketball coach of the year.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 28, 2020
8:15 AM
Share

Palisades girls’ basketball was the standard of excellence in the City Section until Torino Johnson left to pursue college coaching three years ago. Then came a rare losing season. Enter Adam Levine, a new coach from Santa Monica Crossroads.

Last season the Dolphins won the City Division I title. This season they won the City Open Division title and Southern California Division II regional title. Levine helped bring out the best in Pepperdine-bound Jane Nwaba, an athletic, all-around player who led the Dolphins to a 26-9 record.

“He did a really good job of creating a winning atmosphere to be able to create the buy-in needed for an athlete the caliber of Nwaba to continue to build upon her skill set while bringing the rest of the team together,” said Johnson, now women’s coach at Cal State Los Angeles.

Levine has been selected The Times’ girls’ basketball coach of the year.

Advertisement

“We were hungry,” Levine said of a veteran team that worked hard in practice and learned well from watching film.

High School SportsSports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement