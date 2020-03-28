The Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times All-Star boys’ basketball team.

Joshua Christopher, Lakewood Mayfair, 6-4, Sr. A four-year standout, Christopher ended his career averaging 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-9, Sr. Versatility on offense and aggressiveness on defense was the profile for Williams, who averaged 15 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Brandon Boston, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-6, Sr. The Kentucky-bound Boston averaged 20.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Southern Section Open Division champions.

Andre Henry, La Cañada St. Francis, 6-3, Sr. The UC Irvine-bound Henry was the co-Mission League MVP, averaging 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3.5 assists.

Mason Hooks, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-10, Sr. The Princeton-bound Hooks averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mission League champions.

Evan Mobley, Temecula Rancho Christian, 7-0, Sr. The USC-bound Mobley withstood constant double teams to average 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Clark Slajchert, Oak Park, 6-1, Sr. Headed to Pennsylvania, he averaged 31 points for the 27-3 Eagles with a high game of 56 points against Downey Warren.

Devin Askew, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-4, Jr. The Kentucky commit averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 assists, and had 43 points while making all seven three-point attempts against Rancho Christian.

Fidelis Okereke, L.A. King/Drew, 6-7, Sr. Averaged 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks as the best big man in the City Section.

Malik Thomas, La Verne Damien, 6-3, Jr. Thomas made 91 three-pointers and averaged 25.4 points while shooting 50% from the field and 80% at free-throw line.

Ian Martinez, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, 6-3, Sr. The Utah signee averaged 21.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while making 75 three-pointers and shooting 85% on free throws.

Jaylen Clark, Etiwanda, 6-5, Sr. The UCLA commit helped Etiwanda finish 30-4 by providing strong defense, effective three-point shooting and playmaking.