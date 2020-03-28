Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team

Mayfair guard Joshua Christopher averaged 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds this season.
Mayfair guard Joshua Christopher averaged 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds this season.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 28, 2020
8 AM
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times All-Star boys’ basketball team.

Joshua Christopher, Lakewood Mayfair, 6-4, Sr. A four-year standout, Christopher ended his career averaging 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-9, Sr. Versatility on offense and aggressiveness on defense was the profile for Williams, who averaged 15 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Brandon Boston, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-6, Sr. The Kentucky-bound Boston averaged 20.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Southern Section Open Division champions.

Advertisement

Andre Henry, La Cañada St. Francis, 6-3, Sr. The UC Irvine-bound Henry was the co-Mission League MVP, averaging 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3.5 assists.

Mason Hooks, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-10, Sr. The Princeton-bound Hooks averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mission League champions.

Evan Mobley, Temecula Rancho Christian, 7-0, Sr. The USC-bound Mobley withstood constant double teams to average 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Clark Slajchert, Oak Park, 6-1, Sr. Headed to Pennsylvania, he averaged 31 points for the 27-3 Eagles with a high game of 56 points against Downey Warren.

Advertisement

Devin Askew, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-4, Jr. The Kentucky commit averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 assists, and had 43 points while making all seven three-point attempts against Rancho Christian.

Fidelis Okereke, L.A. King/Drew, 6-7, Sr. Averaged 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks as the best big man in the City Section.

Malik Thomas, La Verne Damien, 6-3, Jr. Thomas made 91 three-pointers and averaged 25.4 points while shooting 50% from the field and 80% at free-throw line.

Ian Martinez, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, 6-3, Sr. The Utah signee averaged 21.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while making 75 three-pointers and shooting 85% on free throws.

Jaylen Clark, Etiwanda, 6-5, Sr. The UCLA commit helped Etiwanda finish 30-4 by providing strong defense, effective three-point shooting and playmaking.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement