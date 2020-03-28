Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team

Freshman Juju Watkins of Windward looks to pass as she faces a double-team defense against Mater Dei.
Freshman Juju Watkins of Windward looks to pass as she faces a double-team defense against Mater Dei.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 28, 2020
7:45 AM
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times All-Star girls’ basketball team:

Juju Watkins, L.A. Windward, 6-0, Fr. In big game after big game, the 14-year-old Watkins showed poise and confidence beyond her years, averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.

Vanessa DeJesus, Chatworth Sierra Canyon, 5-7, Sr. Bound for Duke, DeJesus was an outstanding three-point scoring threat, averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Fr. Briggs led the state in scoring, averaging 33.8 points, and broke Cheryl Miller’s Southern Section single-season scoring record with 1,216 points.

Advertisement

Brooke Demetre, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-3, Jr. The Stanford commit led the Monarchs to the Southern Section Open Division title, averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while making 48 three-pointers.

Asia Avinger, Fullerton Rosary, 5-7, Sr. The San Diego State-bound point guard led her team to the Southern Section Division I regional title, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rayah Marshall, Lynwood, 6-3, Jr. Marshall averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds while demonstrating versatility at both ends of the court.

McKayla Williams, L.A. Windward, 6-1, Sr. The Gonzaga-bound Williams averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists while having to move to point guard for the first time.

Advertisement

Kiki Iriafen, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-1, Jr. The top player in the Mission League averaged 23.5 points and 15.1 rebounds.

Daisia Mitchell, Etiwanda, 5-11, So. The versatile Mitchell is a rising star, whether scoring 25 points in the regional playoffs or starring in the Big VIII League.

Jane Nwaba, Palisades, 5-10, Sr. The athletic Pepperdine-bound senior led Palisades to the City Section Open Division championship, averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement