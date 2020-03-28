The Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times All-Star girls’ basketball team:

Juju Watkins, L.A. Windward, 6-0, Fr. In big game after big game, the 14-year-old Watkins showed poise and confidence beyond her years, averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.

Vanessa DeJesus, Chatworth Sierra Canyon, 5-7, Sr. Bound for Duke, DeJesus was an outstanding three-point scoring threat, averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Fr. Briggs led the state in scoring, averaging 33.8 points, and broke Cheryl Miller’s Southern Section single-season scoring record with 1,216 points.

Advertisement

Brooke Demetre, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-3, Jr. The Stanford commit led the Monarchs to the Southern Section Open Division title, averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while making 48 three-pointers.

Asia Avinger, Fullerton Rosary, 5-7, Sr. The San Diego State-bound point guard led her team to the Southern Section Division I regional title, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rayah Marshall, Lynwood, 6-3, Jr. Marshall averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds while demonstrating versatility at both ends of the court.

McKayla Williams, L.A. Windward, 6-1, Sr. The Gonzaga-bound Williams averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists while having to move to point guard for the first time.

Advertisement

Kiki Iriafen, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-1, Jr. The top player in the Mission League averaged 23.5 points and 15.1 rebounds.

Daisia Mitchell, Etiwanda, 5-11, So. The versatile Mitchell is a rising star, whether scoring 25 points in the regional playoffs or starring in the Big VIII League.

Jane Nwaba, Palisades, 5-10, Sr. The athletic Pepperdine-bound senior led Palisades to the City Section Open Division championship, averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds.