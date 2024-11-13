Column: Ontario Christian will try to end Etiwanda’s state title run

Girls basketball in Southern California has become all about Etiwanda High, the two-time defending state champion. Under coach Stan Delus, the Eagles have spent the past two seasons taking on any and all challengers while rising to the top.

This season will once again be about looking to detect any weakness in Etiwanda, which returns 6-foot-3 Grace Knox, a Louisiana State commit, and point guard Aliyahna Morris, a California commit, plus several other veteran players. The big task will be overcoming the absence of Kennedy Smith, a four-year starter now at USC.

“It’s going to be a lot tougher this year,” Delus said. “All you can build is a new identity and new toughness.”

Etiwanda Girls Basketball - Varsity

Team - '24-'25: Recreating a New Identity with the same passion and grit! It's Go Time! The E... #nikeelite #IEsfinest #publicschoolpressure #nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/MQvrtMqb2o — Coach Stan Delus (@Coach_Delus) November 11, 2024

The one advantage Etiwanda has is its depth.

“We could be the deepest team in regard to being able to play eight, nine, 10 players,” Delus said.

Advertisement

There is a real challenger to Etiwanda’s supremacy in Ontario Christian, which picked up two elite freshmen in 6-6 Sydney Douglas and 5-11 Tatianna Griffin to combine with sophomore sensation Kaleena Smith, who averaged 34.9 points as a freshman.

The scary part is that Douglas was close to joining Etiwanda, playing with the Eagles during the summer before changing her mind and enrolling at Ontario Christian.

“The size of what we had with her and Grace was untouchable,” Delus said.

Ontario Christian basketball star Kaleena Smith set the school scoring record last season as a freshman and has her sights set on the career mark. (Steve Galluzzo / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Ontario Christian and first-year coach Aundre Cummings get to work with Douglas, whose size makes her a game-changer in girls basketball. Douglas has good sports genes. Her father, Rome, played football for USC and her mother, Maylana, was an All-American player for USC.

Douglas’ size combined with Smith’s versatility and ability to shoot threes will make Ontario Christian fun to watch.

“It looks really good,” Cummings said. “They’re extremely motivated defensively. They’ve jelled together and practices are so intense.”

Advertisement

Two other schools have top teams to create what could be outstanding competition for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Mater Dei, under new coach Jody Wynn, returns a healthy Addison Deal, the senior point guard committed to Iowa. Wynn’s daughter, Kaeli, was All-CIF as a sophomore. Jody replaces Kevin Kiernan, the winningest girls’ basketball coach in California history. Wynn is a former head coach at Long Beach State and Pepperdine.

Sierra Canyon, a longtime nemesis to Etiwanda, boasts perhaps the No. 1 junior in the nation in Jerzy Robinson, who won another gold medal during the summer competing for the under-17 USA national team and says she has improved in “everything.” Returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury is Leia Edwards. Sierra Canyon believes if it had Edwards last season, it might have taken down Etiwanda. There’s also junior center Emilia Krstevski, who played for Canada’s U17 national team.

Sierra Canyon’s Jerzy Robinson goes up for a shot against Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game at California Baptist on Feb. 23, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“This is by far the most challenging year for Open Division teams, with four or five who can win it,” Delus said.

Etiwanda has finalized travel plans to Texas, Hawaii, Washington D.C., Boston, San Diego and the Bay Area to be ready for the inevitable Open Division playoff showdowns in February and March.

Advertisement

Another interesting development is the arrival of two freshmen who are part of Los Angeles basketball royalty. Shiloh Johnson of Windward is the daughter of City Section and UCLA Hall of Famer Marques Johnson. Hamiley Arenas of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is the daughter of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, whose son, Alijah, is the top player at Chatsworth.

Players to watch

Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Jr.: Her aggressiveness and physicality makes her unique.

Grace Knox, Etiwanda, 6-3, Sr.: LSU commit blocks shots, rebounds, scores inside.

Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda, 5-5, Sr.: Cal commit is point guard entrusted with being the floor general.

Addison Deal, Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: Iowa commit set for big season after slowed by ankle injury.

Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, 5-10, Sr.: Rice commit led Knights to Division I state championship.

Lev Feiman, Brentwood, 5-9, Sr.: UC San Diego commit helped Eagles win Southern Section Division 1 title.

Advertisement

Madi Lam, Santa Margarita, 5-7, Jr.: The flag football quarterback averaged 18.6 points for Esperanza.

Kaeli Wynn, Mater Dei, 6-1, Jr.: Lots of potential to become a dominant player.

Emilia Krstevski, Sierra Canyon, 6-4, Jr.: She’s ready to use her size on offense and defense.

Amalia Holguin, Sage Hill, 5-9, Jr.: Made big impact as sophomore, averaging 12.4 points.

Top 10 teams

1. Etiwanda: Depth and star players make the Eagles the team to beat.

2. Ontario Christian: Two freshmen phenoms combine with Kaleena Smith.

3. Sierra Canyon: Jerzy Robinson will be pushing around anyone and everyone.

4. Mater Dei: A healthy Addison Deal makes Monarchs very good.

5. Brentwood: Eagles return several key players.

.

6. Fairmont Prep: Good players, good chemistry.

7. Sage Hill: Key players graduated but junior Amalia Holguin is back.

8. JSerra: Program continues on the upswing with everyone back.

9. Bishop Montgomery: Jordin Blackmon returns for Division 1 champions.

10. Windward: Central Florida commit Samari Bankhead leads improved Wildcats.