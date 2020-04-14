Season Interrupted: Sierra Canyon’s Ashley Chevalier has pro plans after Texas

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Ashley Chevalier

School: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon

Sport: Basketball, guard

Advertisement

Key stats: Averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists to help defending state Open Division champion Sierra Canyon secure the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs this year

Summer plans: Working out with her mother and father, both coaches

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Texas

Advertisement

On having two coaches in the house help her through the sports stoppage:

“They’re doing everything they can. We’re watching film. We have a basketball court outside and trying to do little things, like ball handling.”

On winning the State Open title in 2019:

“Definitely that was the highlight [of my high school career]. It’s every player’s dream to win a championship. The way we won it with the starters able to step off the court and get our moment was really special.”

How the sports stoppage has changed her life:

“I think everyone is understanding how to be grateful and not take things for granted. Basketball has always been there and you never thought it can be taken away. It’s a learning curve understanding anything can be stopped any moment.”

What she misses the most:

Advertisement

“My routine, the things I do on a daily basis. I like to stay on a schedule and it’s not that way anymore.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“There are so many possibilities. I hope to play professional basketball. Being a coach is something I’m interested in.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.