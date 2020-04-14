Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Sierra Canyon’s Ashley Chevalier has pro plans after Texas

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 14, 2020
6:25 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Ashley Chevalier

School: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon

Sport: Basketball, guard

Key stats: Averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists to help defending state Open Division champion Sierra Canyon secure the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs this year

Summer plans: Working out with her mother and father, both coaches

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Texas

On having two coaches in the house help her through the sports stoppage:

“They’re doing everything they can. We’re watching film. We have a basketball court outside and trying to do little things, like ball handling.”

On winning the State Open title in 2019:

“Definitely that was the highlight [of my high school career]. It’s every player’s dream to win a championship. The way we won it with the starters able to step off the court and get our moment was really special.”

How the sports stoppage has changed her life:

“I think everyone is understanding how to be grateful and not take things for granted. Basketball has always been there and you never thought it can be taken away. It’s a learning curve understanding anything can be stopped any moment.”

What she misses the most:

“My routine, the things I do on a daily basis. I like to stay on a schedule and it’s not that way anymore.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“There are so many possibilities. I hope to play professional basketball. Being a coach is something I’m interested in.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
