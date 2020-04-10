Season Interrupted: Harvard-Westlake star Pete Crow-Armstrong has big league dreams

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athlete: Pete Crow-Armstrong

School: Studio City Harvard-Westlake

Sport: Baseball, center fielder

Key stats: .515 batting average in 10 games, one strikeout in 42 at-bats

Summer plans: Working out daily in preparation for major league amateur draft. Projected first-round choice.

Fall plans: If he does not sign a pro contract, he will attend 2019 NCAA champion Vanderbilt.

How life has changed without sports:

“It’s a good time for everyone to buckle down and figure out how to grind when stuff doesn’t go like you thought it would. It’s a lot bigger than sports at this point. People’s health and safety should be a huge priority.”

How he came to terms with the sudden end to his senior season:

“I think that’s the hardest part, knowing I’m not going to play with guys like Drew [Bowser] and Sam Biller and Tyler Ganus and Thomas McCaffrey, guys I’ve played with or against since I [was] I’ve been 12. We had a real good thing going. This team was really good together and liked each other.”

Highlight of his high school career:

“It had to be walking off against Orange Lutheran last year. It couldn’t have happened to a better person than Michael Snyder. He was one of the best teammates I played with. Celebrating, I lost my breath. I broke into a sweat celebrating.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I definitely see myself in the big leagues. I don’t have a specific team. I see myself having a couple Gold Gloves and impacting an organization some sort of way.”

What he misses most about not being able to play sports:

“The hardest part is not being able to go wherever I want to work out whenever I want. Not having the luxury to move every second. I have a hard time sitting still. Sports gives me a reason to move around and be a kid and be free. ”

How the sports stoppage has changed him as a person or an athlete:

“This has definitely put stuff in perspective for me. Our time as athletes is limited as it is, but right now we’re seeing what it is like when we don’t have baseball, basketball, soccer or football to play. This time gives you a moment to reflect on what you’re going to do when you’re not playing a sport, whether that be reading for me or listening to more music or watching a movie. I picked the guitar back up. It’s just given me a chance to kind of look at what life is going to be like without baseball.”

