High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Brentwood’s Charlie Ciaffa experiences twice the loss

By Eric Sondheimer  
April 20, 2020
6 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Charlie Ciaffa

School: Brentwood

Sports: Baseball, basketball, track

Key stats: Dual threat was batting .511 for the baseball team, running for the 4 x 100 relay team in track

Fall plans: Undecided on college

On the shock of the early end to the baseball and track season:

“It was crazy. It went so fast. I knew the end of my sports career was coming but it sucks. I wanted to go away on a high note.”

On life with no sports, after playing three sports:

“It’s weird. A lot of times I’m going on bike rides. I talk to my friends on an app. I’ve been spending a lot more time with my family playing board games.”

On his senior project, participating in Meals on Wheels:

“Every Wednesday and Friday, they give you 15 packages of food and a route to drop off. These are people in need. It’s real enlightening. You can see these people are in real need. They’re so grateful.”

How the sports stoppage has changed him:

“I really wish I appreciated everything I went through for the first couple of years of high school. All I want to do is play again. It’s made me realize how fortunate I was to play three sports.”

What he’s been watching with his mother, actress Mimi Rogers:

“I’ve been watching some of her movies. I’m watching ‘Bosch,’ her most recent television show.”

See the video and interviews with other athletes at latimes.com/sports.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
