Prep basketball roundup: Brentwood girls finally return to action after Palisades fire

After not playing for 13 days because the Palisades fire closed its campus and disrupted dozens of school families, Brentwood’s girls’ basketball team returned to the court Saturday and adopted the words of legendary Chicago Cubs shortstop Ernie Banks: “Let’s play two.”

The Eagles played a morning game against Buena Park, winning 66-39. Jessica Liu scored 19 points and Lev Freiman had 16 points. In the evening, they played Sage Hill and were beaten 60-42.

Coach Charles Solomon said in the morning, “We played great, like we didn’t miss a beat. We had 12 threes. I asked them, ‘Do you want me to make up all the games we missed even if it means playing twice in a day? ‘Please coach, every game we want to play.’”

Brentwood is 14-6 and remains a possible contender for Open Division playoff spot even though the Southern Section rankings fail to reflect that with a No. 52 ranking after missing two weeks of action.

Palos Verdes 56, Palisades 47: Elly Tierney had 14 points for the Dolphins.

Boys basketball

Sierra Canyon 60, Georgia Grayson 46: The Trailblazers (16-3) picked up the victory at the HoopHall Classic. Maximo Adams scored 17 points and Bryce James had 16 points, including four threes.

Miami Columbus 75, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 53: In Springfield, Mass., the Knights (17-3) were no match for nationally ranked Columbus, led by the Duke-bound Boozer brothers. Caleb Agbo had 16 points for Notre Dame. Cam Boozer scored 25 points for Columbus.

Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI 60, St. John Bosco 57: The Braves tried to tie on a last-second three-point attempt that failed in Springfield, Mass. Chris Komin scored 16 points and Christian Collins had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon McCoy, who hasn’t been seen on the court since an injury in November, did not make the trip for the 18-3 Braves.

Redondo Union 92, Los Alamitos 75: Brayden Miner contributed 24 points for the Sea Hawks (20-2).

Mater Dei 79, Campbell Hall 66: Luke Barnett made four threes and nine of 10 free throws en route to a 33-point performance for the Monarchs. Isaiah Johnson scored 30 points for Campbell Hall.

Inglewood 84, Anaheim Canyon 75: Brandon Benjamin contributed 40 points for Canyon in the defeat. Jason Crowe Jr. had 24 points for Inglewood.

Rancho Cucamonga 67, Saugus 63: Aaron Glass had 18 points to lead Rancho Cucamonga. Braydon Harmon scored 24 points and Max Guardado 20 points to lead Saugus.

Damien 53, Crean Lutheran 36: Eli Garner made 10 of 17 shots and finished with 23 points for Damien.

Rancho Verde 63, North Torrance 47: Trestyne Nguru finished with 21 points for Rancho Verde.

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Etiwanda 44: Kawika Suter had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Rolling Hills Prep (17-6).

Wiseburn Da Vinci 60, Grant 49: Jameson Johnson scored 22 points for Wiseburn. Champ Merrill scored 21 points for Grant.

Windward 61, Corona Centennial 49: JJ Harris finished with 18 points for Windward.

Pilibos 77, Chatsworth 56: Anto Balian led the Eagles (14-6) with 34 points.

Oxnard 66, Palisades 64: Marcos Ramirez led Oxnard with 24 points.

Crespi 71, St. Francis 63: The Celts won the Mission League game to go to 16-5 and 1-1 in league. Carter Barnes scored 21 points for Crespi. DeLan Grant led St. Francis with 26 points.

Venice 70, Washington Prep 67: The Gondoliers go on the road and win, putting them in the City Section Open Division conversation. Micah Jahn scored 16 points and Lucca Trujillo had 15 points for Venice.